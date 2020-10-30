Learn 'Networking techniques and your elevator speech' with Hudson Job Search

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Job Search welcomes Phil Stella to the Monday, Nov. 2 speaker presentation on Zoom to discuss “Networking techniques and your elevator speech.”

Ask anyone who has been or is involved in a job search what the most important task that must be undertaken, and the answer will be networking. That is because 70 to 80% of jobs are attained through some aspect of networking. Meeting acquaintances or new faces is not about asking “do you know of any open jobs?” It is all about getting advice, information and referrals. Easier said than done.

Stella will share “how to identify those who will want you to succeed, who work in the field you want to work in or who may have contacts in that field, and whose opinion or advice you respect.” You will also learn the key elements of an effective “elevator speech” and how, when implemented well, will give those you speak with a clear understanding of your job search direction.

Phil Stella, of Effective Training and Communications, Inc. is a veteran of over 25 years in the communications and training fields, working with clients as a trainer, consultant or executive coach. A popular professional speaker, he has delivered hundreds of workshops on networking and communication skills for client and association events around the country.

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings of every month currently on Zoom. To register for the Zoom meeting please go to the contact info page on our website and request to be registered for the meeting. You will receive a registration link and then get your invitation to join. All are welcome to join at 7 p.m. to participate in virtual networking, with speakers starting at 7:30 to 9 p.m. For more information go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org