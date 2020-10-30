Cuyahoga Falls, Silver Lake voters head to polls Tuesday

Staff Report

Even though early voting is popular this year, many voters in Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake will still head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the presidential election, as well as in other federal, state, county and local races.

Voters in both the Cuyahoga Falls and Woodridge school districts will decide the fate of levy renewal requests.

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District is seeking the renewal of a 7.9-mill levy for the next five years for operating expenses. This request appears on Tuesday's ballot as Issue 36. The tax issue generates $5.7 million annually, which is about 10% of the district's general fund operating budget, according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Nichols. The levy costs $222 annually per $100,000 property valuation.

The Woodridge Local School District is seeking the renewal of a 2.09-mill levy for 10 years for operating expenses. This request appears on the ballot as Issue 43. The levy is the smallest one that the district has on its books and generates a little more than $1 million per year, said District Treasurer Tom Morehouse. The levy costs $64 per year per $100,000 property valuation.

Both the Cuyahoga Falls and Woodridge school levies expire at the end of 2020.

Cuyahoga Falls City Council recently approved resolutions supporting the renewal of both levies.

The Cuyahoga Falls Library is also seeking renewal of its 1.9-mill levy for another five years. This request appears on the ballot as Issue 45.

Laura Searle, the library’s fiscal officer, said the five-year levy was last approved in March 2016 and generates $1.374 million per year, which is 48% of the facility’s revenues. The tax issue helps pay for operational expenses of the library such as salaries, utilities, programming, and materials. The library will continue to receive property tax money on this levy through the end of 2021, according to Searle, who noted the levy would have to be renewed by the end of 2021 to ensure uninterrupted collection of funds. The levy expires December 2021.

Both Cuyahoga Falls City Council and Silver Lake Village Council recently approved resolutions supporting the renewal of the levy

The city of Cuyahoga Falls is asking voters to weigh in on one charter amendment request. Issue 13, if passed, will make the City Council representative on the planning commission a non-voting member and will add a seventh member to the commission. That seventh member, as with six of the seven current members of the planning commission, would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the majority of City Council.

Issue 47 is a request to renew a 0.8-mill levy and to approve an additional 0.4 mills for the Akron Zoo "to maintain and operate existing facilities and to expand educational programs and physical facilities in order to continue to provide zoological park services and facilities," according to the ballot language.

Here is a list of candidates that will appear on the ballot for voters in Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake. An * indicates the incumbent in that race.

Summit County Executive

Ilene Shapiro (D) *

John Chapman (R)

Summit County Fiscal Officer

Kristen Scalise (D) *

Jay Iula (R)

Summit County Clerk of Courts

Sandra Kurt (D) *

Mike Rasor (R)

Summit County Sheriff

Shane Barker (R)

Kandy Fatheree (D)

Summit County Engineer

Alan Brubaker (D) *

Summit County Prosecutor

Sherri Bevan Walsh (D) *

Michael Washington (R)

U.S. House of Representatives - District 14

Dave Joyce (R) *

Hillary O'Connor Mueri (D)

U.S. House of Representatives - District 13

Tim Ryan (D) *

Christina Hagan (R)

Michael Fricke (L)

State Senator - District 28

Michael Downey (R)

Vernon Sykes (D) *

State Representative - District 34

Emilia Sykes (D) *

Henry Todd (R)

State Representative - District 36

Matt Shaughnessy (D)

Bob Young (R)

State Representative - District 37

Beth Bigham (R)

Casey Weinstein (D) *

Summit County Council - District 2

Al Gates (R)

John Schmidt (D) *

Summit County Council - District 3

Louis G. Berroteran (D)

Gloria J. Rodgers (R) *

Summit County - District 4

Jeff Wilhite (D) *

State Board of Education - District #5

Christina Collins

Lisa Woods *

Justice - Ohio Supreme Court

Sharon L. Kennedy *

John P. O'Donnell

Justice - Ohio Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner

Judi French *

Judge - 9th District Court of Appeals

Julie A. Schafer *

Betty Sutton

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Tammy O'Brien *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Kelly L. McLaughlin *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Alison McCarty *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Mary Margaret Rowlands *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Christine Croce *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Joy Malek Oldfield *

Judge - Juvenile Court

Linda Tucci Teodosio *

Judge - Domestic Relations

Katarina Cook *

Kani Hightower

Judge - Probate Court

Elinore Marsh Stormer *

To see what's on the ballot, visit Summit County Board of Elections at https://www.summitcountyboe.gov/, click on "Absentee" and then click on "Sample Ballot Lookup." A sample ballot can be located through doing a search by city.

For information contact the board of elections at 330-643-5200 or visit the website at https://www.summitcountyboe.gov/.