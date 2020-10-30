Cooking school closes doors to in-person classes because of COVID-19, construction

HUDSON — Road construction slowed business but COVID-19 has closed the doors to in-person classes for good at the Western Reserve School of Cooking, 140 N. Main St.

Carl and Catherine St. John, who have been involved with the downtown school since 1995 and became owners in 2007, have decided to semi-retire.

The Western Reserve School of Cooking has not had classes in its kitchen since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early March. In May, when restrictions were loosened, the St. Johns said they felt it would be too challenging to maintain the standards of the school given the restrictions and guidelines in place. The size of the kitchen was a big factor in their decision as well.

“We can’t do in-person classes because the space is too small for social distancing,” Carl said.

The business hadn’t recovered from the two years of construction on Main Street and then having to shut down because of COVID-19 along with online shopping combined to force them to close their doors, Carl said.

“People didn’t come,” Carl said. “Construction was the beginning and COVID pushed us over the edge."

While all in-person classes have ended, the retail store portion will remain open through January 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with special holiday hours. The school will maintain its website, social media presence, phone number, and offer in-home classes/events for groups, virtual events and class videos.

“We are going to be around online with online classes,” Carl said. “We would go to private homes for group classes and would wear all the PPE.”

Western Reserve School of Cooking would have celebrated 50 years of business in 2021.

School leaders saw changes in what participants wanted

Originally the school taught techniques with week-long classes on how to make dishes, but over time, it gradually changed from learning how to cook to a one-time experience, Carl said.

“Show me how to do this and I can tell people I did it,” Carl said. “A younger group wanted a date night and do it one time and be done. They could say, 'I made pasta but I’ll never do it again.'”

The date night was popular but the teaching classes faded away, he said.

It came down to time and people were generally not willing to take a week's vacation and incur the cost, Catherine said. It was a big commitment that they didn't want to make.

“Everyone [business] is going through the same thing now,” Carl said. “You can keep going and see the light or enough is enough.”

Carl and Catherine say they would like to thank Hudson and the surrounding communities that have supported the school over the years, including the Zona Spray Cooking School and The Cookery.

All gift cards are valid for use in the retail store. The same applies for any credits on file. Questions can be directed to info@wrsoc.com or by calling 330-650-1665.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com