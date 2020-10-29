Stow-Munroe Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

— Munroe Falls —

Theft

Patio furniture stolen: A Silver Valley Boulevard woman reported someone stole three tables, four chairs and two footrests totaling approximately $800 in value from her patio during the morning Oct. 19.

Political signs taken: A man reported Oct. 12 that someone stole five political signs totaling nearly $70 in value from his yard and several neighboring yards in Buttervant Drive’s 400 block during the previous few days.

Arrest warrant

Man wanted in Maryland: Police said that after they stopped an Akron man, 31, for speeding on South Main Street at Steeplechase Lane at about 1:10 a.m. Oct. 19, they discovered he was wanted in Baltimore for alleged assault. The man was taken to Summit County Jail to await extradition to Maryland.

Suspicion

Male needed to use restroom: Police said they responded to a Northmoreland Avenue store after an employee reported a male came into the store, put a bag down, used the restroom and then walked outside to smoke a cigarette, leaving the bag inside, during the evening Oct. 19. Police said the man told them he drank prune juice and was taking a cigarette break between using the restroom. Police said they explained the situation to the employee and left.

— Stow —

Breaking and entering

Shed lock broken: A man reported Oct. 16 that someone tried to break into his shed outside his home in Wiliamsburg Drive’s 4200 block since the evening before, breaking the lock and door handle in the process. The man said that at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15, his dogs barked which they do not normally do unless they see someone. He said he turned on outside lights, but did not see anyone. The next morning, he said, he discovered he could not get his key into the shed’s lock because there was something stuck in it and the door handle was broken.

Theft

Political signs stolen: A man reported someone stole two political signs of unspecified values from his yard in Wexford Boulevard’s 3000 block during the late afternoon or evening Oct. 11.

Money stolen from wallet: Police said that after a Ravenna man reported someone took his wallet after he dropped it outside a store in Hudson Drive’s 3500 block Oct. 8, store security video showed an unidentified male picking up the wallet and taking it inside the store. A store employee then found the wallet with $200 missing from it, said police.

Identity fraud

Mother and girl both victims: A Stow woman reported Oct. 9 that someone used her personal information to apply for benefits in Massachusetts and her 8-year-old daughter’s personal information to apply for benefits from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The woman said she found no fraudulent activity on her credit report and had a lock on her Social Security number. The woman also said she was in the process of reporting the matter to agencies in both states, including the Ohio and Massachusetts attorney general offices.