State Route 91 turn lane project in Hudson continues

Kent Weeklies

HUDSON — The contractor has completed installation of the 16-inch water line at the north end of the state Route 91 North Turn Lane project. The contractor is now testing and chlorinating the 16-inch water line and starting installation of an 8-inch water line at Hines Hill Road and Edge View Drive.

This project is designed to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and provide better pedestrian and bicycle travel between Brandywine Drive and Middleton Road. Improvements include left-turn lanes at Valley View, Herrick Park and Hines Hill, as well as an 8-foot sidewalk on the east side of the roadway and 5-foot bike lanes on both sides of the road. In addition, the project will improve storm water drainage in the area and eliminate the heaving pavement on the sides of the road. In conjunction with this project, the city of Akron Water is installing a new water line from Herrick Park Drive to Middleton Road. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021.