COVID-19 prompts new Halloween event in Cuyahoga Falls

Staff Report

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a different approach to Halloween this year. The city hosted a special drive-through Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt on Oct. 24. City officials donned costumes and handed out candy at several locations throughout the city, including the Natatorium and city hall parking lots. Families had to remain in their vehicles as they drove to the various sites where children could collect their treats. Children wore their costumes.

City Council President Mike Brillhart said at Monday's council meeting that the event was "so well done."

He said the "smiles and the happiness of the people" who participated was the most important takeaway from the special event.

In addition to the Natatorium and city hall, other sites for the treasure hunt were Lions Park, Ross Park, Oak Park, Quirk Cultural Center, Downview Sports Center, Water Works Park, Keyser Park, and Babb Run Park.

Council member Susan Spinner said she was at Quirk and noted that cars were lined up all the way to Sixth Street at one point.

"The responses [from families] were all grateful and happy," said Spinner. "It felt good to hear all those thanks [from people]."