Oscar's Place will be able to serve alcohol outdoors

TALLMADGE – A local restaurant will be able to serve alcoholic drinks outside in its outdoor dining area.

Tallmadge City Council amended legislation Oct. 8 and approved the legislation Oct. 22 granting The Breakfast Place Inc. dba Oscar’s Place, 137 East Ave., Ste. 30, its request for outdoor dining and alcohol service outdoors on the patio.

The business received a Conditional Zoning Certificate in February to allow alcohol service indoors at the restaurant.

The request by owner Oscar McBenttes was to amend the certificate to allow outdoor dining with alcoholic beverage service.

Outdoor dining is approved by Gov. Mike DeWine, McBenttes said.

“We’re adding a patio and request to serve alcohol on the patio,” he said.

During the pandemic, business has been a “roller coaster ride,” McBenttes said. “We’re trying to do our part and do it the right way and by next spring things will be different and we can enjoy it [patio] fully.”

The restaurant is located in the city’s Fine Dining Overlay District and received its Use & Compliance Certificate in May 2018.

The building’s previous tenant was Dairy Queen with a restaurant and outdoor dining.

The liquor permit is granted by the Department of Commerce, Division of Liquor Control and no alcohol advertisement would be visible from the public right-of-way.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com