Warriors' Journey Home to hold Witness Tree programs

Warriors’ Journey Home (WJH) of Northeast Ohio will again hold its Witness Tree program in several locations of the greater Akron area.

The Witness Tree Program begins on Nov. 1 and continues through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Each day at a specified time, at each location, a brief meditative and reflective ceremony is held and 22 dog tags are placed on a Witness Tree.

The cumulative effect is that at the 11th day there will be 242 dog-tags on the tree. This number is indicative of the 22 veterans who take their life daily.

“We are not calling attention to the deaths,” said John Schluep of WJH, “the tragic loss occurs daily. We are highlighting the issues most veterans have in returning home. Veterans often say, ‘The return home is the most difficult part of deployment.’ Veterans Day is a day on the calendar when we say ‘thank you’ for your service.

"However, every day veterans and their families face difficulties in their coming home. Our intention is to remember all veterans and do something of substance to welcome them and raise awareness.”

The following is a list of locations and times. The Witness Tree is open to the public and COVID-19 social distancing will be strictly adhered to.

Summit County Courthouse 209 S. High St., Akron at 8 a.m.

Trinity United Church of Christ, High St., Wadsworth at 8 a.m.

Fairlawn Bicentennial Park 3486 South Smith Road at 10:30 a.m.

Tallmadge Cemetery Gazebo (access off Southeast Avenue) at 11 a.m.

Green Veteran’s Park 4224 Massillon Road at noon