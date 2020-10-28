Silver Springs Lodge in Stow will have a new name

STOW – The Parks & Recreation Department Board approved the renaming of Silver Springs Lodge after resident Leona Farris.

Council member Christina Shaw (At-Large) in September introduced the legislation to Council which was tabled and then she was told at the Oct. 8 council meeting that the Parks & Recreation Department Board was responsible for naming park structures.

Shaw shared the history of Leona Farris, who is 103, and moved to Stow in 1954 with the board Oct. 21. She was a member of the first Black families to move into Stow and lived on Fishcreek Road where a new Summa facility is being built.

Laura Farris Daugherty, the youngest of Leona’s children, told the board the family was excited and supported the legislation.

“In 1954 Mom became part of the community and dove in feet first,” Daugherty said. “She became part of the PTA and Girl Scout chapter. She made a point of introducing herself to the community and gave them the opportunity to meet her and the children.”

Leona Farris liked to walk and visit the parks, Daugherty said. They had two family reunions at Silver Springs Park and a reunion at Adell Durbin Park.

“Silver Springs Lodge represents Mom,” Daugherty said. “You walk around the park and experience nature which Mom was all about. It would be cool for Mom to have this recognition while she is still alive.”

The city's chief of staff Nicholas Wren said the board has the power to name Silver Springs Lodge. If a monetary donation is involved, then city council would be involved, but no money was donated for this renaming.

“We would change the exterior entrances and add a plaque to add why this building was named after her,” Wren said.

Board vice chair Bob Pontius (Ward 3) said he had met Leona Farris.

“I think this is an exciting opportunity for the city of Stow and the family to show respect and for generations to come to see such a thing,” Pontius said. “Have you lived your life in such a way that they will be naming buildings after you and obviously she has.”

Council member Steve Hailer (Ward 3) said he didn’t know anything about Leona Farris but shared some of the history she experienced during her lifetime, including two World Wars, Civil Rights movement, space travel, changes in literacy, education, communication and women voting.

“The thing I think of most when I researched this was Mrs. Farris was a teacher and she’s 103 and we’re still learning from her,” Hailer said. “That’s a career worth living. She represents the history of the struggle and success of women since 1917.”

Hailer said he was concerned that if Silver Springs Lodge went the way of the Workman building and was demolished, the history of Leona Farris would be lost.

Board chair Christie Sheets (Ward 2) said the board needs to figure out a way to preserve the city’s history, especially after buildings are torn down.

“We need to figure out a way to carry that [information] on and put the item on a future agenda,” Sheets said.

Board member Julie Root (board of education) said that in addition to a plaque outside, the city could place some articles inside for visitors to see and read about her.

“There are numerous pictures and newspaper articles to include in the building,” Root said.

It’s important to remember important people in the Stow community, Root said. In addition to a plaque, there should be some type of display honoring her and her achievements.

Wren said the city could bring back a display to the Park & Recreation Department Board for them to see what the final display would look like. He said the city would work on similar displays about former buildings in the city and find a place to display them.

