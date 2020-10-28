Hudson police offers Safe Internet Exchange area

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Police Department is providing residents with a secure meeting place in the parking lot and/or lobby of the Hudson Police Department, located at 36 South Oviatt St., for conducting legal, online purchases and transactions. Department leaders encourage residents to use this space to make a safe and public exchange when buying or selling items from strangers. Residents are also asked to complete their exchange in a timely manner.

The city's Safe Internet Exchange area is under continuous video surveillance.

The Hudson Police Department assumes no liability whatsoever for those using this zone for conducting such transactions. The city of Hudson and its employees are not responsible in any way for the value, authenticity, or legitimacy of such transactions. The city of Hudson will not act as official witness to transactions, does not give legal advice, and will not settle civil disputes related to any transactions.

Things to know before using the exchange zone:

• This location is intended for in-person exchanges, do not drop-off property.

• No weapons or illegal merchandise may be exchanged on the property.

• Hudson police officers will not check items to determine if they are stolen.

• Hudson police officers will not oversee exchanges unless requested due to safety concerns or conflict.

• Never share personal information, especially usernames, passwords and financial information.

• Stay aware of your surroundings and notify personnel on duty if you feel unsafe.