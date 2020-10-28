Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

— Cuyahoga Falls —

Harassment by inmate

Police officer hit by spit: Police said they charged a 21-year-old Cleveland woman with fifth-degree felony harassment by inmate after she allegedly spit into a police officer’s face during her second arrest since the day before.

The woman was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, criminal damaging, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, prohibited blood alcohol content, drug possession, and a stop sign violation.

Police said they initially arrested the woman Oct. 20 after stopping her vehicle on Valley Road at Harding Road at about 10:20 p.m. Police said the woman’s BAC level measured at 0.153 percent, nearly twice the 0.08-percent legal limit, and they found her in possession of suspected marijuana. Police said that after the woman was released the next day from the city jail on a personal bond, she went to the police department’s rear parking lot and damaged the taillight on a police car by punching it and hitting it with keys. While arresting her, said police, the woman struggled, pulled away from officers, kicked at them and then spit into one officer’s face. She was taken back to the city jail.

Theft

Trailer stolen: A Cuyahoga Falls woman reported Oct. 21 that someone stole her approximately $2,000 box trailer from where it was parked behind a Hudson Drive commercial building during the previous week. The woman said the trailer contained glassware totaling about $300 in value and personal artwork of unspecified value.

Purse taken from vehicle: A 23rd Street woman reported Oct. 20 that someone entered two vehicles while they were parked outside her home during the night and stole a purse containing several credit and bank cards, a Social Security card and a birth certificate. Fraudulent charges to the credit and bank cards and forced entry were not reported.

Bike stolen from driveway: A 20th Street man reported Oct. 19 that someone stole his nearly $400 bicycle from his driveway during the previous few days.

Political signs taken: A Northampton Road man reported Oct. 19 that at different times, someone stole two political signs totaling an estimated $35 in value from his yard since late September.

Breaking and entering

Man charged twice: Police said they charged a Stow man, 32, with two counts of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and a single count of misdemeanor possession of criminal tools on Oct. 19 in connection with two reported break-ins at an Americana Drive apartment complex during a two-day period.

A complex employee reported Oct. 19 that he heard a noise and found the man had broken into a storage room that had a change machine in it and confronted him at a little before 8 a.m. Police said the man was found in possession of a grinding wheel, two crow bars, a torch, a pipe wrench and two flashlights that the man allegedly used in the break-in, with the grinding wheel allegedly used to try and break into the change machine.

Police said that the man was also charged in connection with a reported break-in of the complex’s laundry room during the early morning the day before, during which approximately $300 was stolen from a laundry card dispenser. Police said there was security video of the incident.

The man was taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail.

Burglary

Items stolen from bedroom: A Winter Parkway man reported Oct. 18 that someone entered his apartment and stole a video game system, blankets and shoes totaling nearly $300 in value from his juvenile son’s bedroom during the previous couple of days. Police said there were no signs of forced entry and no leads or suspects.