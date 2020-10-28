Council race, charter changes on ballot for Hudson voters

Staff Report

HUDSON — In addition to weighing in on national, state and county races, city voters on Tuesday will make decisions on an at-large council race and four proposed charter amendments.

Voters will have a chance to decide who will fill a vacant at-large city council seat for one year. Nicole Kowalski, Sherif Mansour and Sarah Norman are running for an unexpired term that ends Dec. 7, 2021. The vacancy occurred when Dr. J. Daniel Williams resigned from his at-large post in March. Council considered 18 applicants for the vacancy but were unable to reach a consensus on a replacement. Per the charter, a special election is occurring to fill the seat.

City voters will also weigh in on four proposed charter amendments that appear on the ballot as Issues 16, 17, 18 and 19.

Issue 16 would:

1. Clarify the number of affirmative votes council needs to suspend the three-reading rule for voting on legislation and;

2. Call on council to "seek to achieve broad geographical representation" when considering appointments to city boards, commissions and committees.

To suspend the three-reading rule, five affirmative votes are needed if five or six council members are present and six affirmative votes are needed if all seven council members are present. On the charter change request, verbiage would be added to state "the affirmative vote of four members or less shall not be sufficient" to suspend the three-reading rule.

The other component of Issue 16 is an "aspirational" measure, said Lisa Radigan, one of council's appointees to the charter review commission.

In a video outlining the proposals posted on the city's website, Radigan said the commission's intention was to guide council in seeking broad geographical representation for council appointments to boards, commissions and committees.

"As council is considering appointments to boards and commissions, they should think about geographic representation and try to pull people from a variety of different locations from around the city," she said.

Issue 17 is specifically related to the seven-member planning commission, which is generally responsible for approving plans for public and private works and zoning matters. Members serve four-year terms and must have lived in the city for two years prior to their appointment. If approved, Issue 17 would require that council ensure each of the four wards in the city is represented by at least one member of the commission.

Issue 18, if approved, would require that any increase in maximum net density "in any zoning district for any dwelling type" must be approved by six of the seven members of council.

Robert Kagler, who chaired the charter review commission, said Issue 18 would raise the bar when it comes to changes in the number of residential units that could be built in various zoning districts.

"We found the code currently allows the staff to increase density in a couple different places, and that there wasn't any heightened approval for increasing density," Kagler said.

The provisions in Issue 19, Kagler said, included language to "more clearly articulate the council’s powers and the manager’s rights in [the] event of suspension or removal [of the manager], and to put text in to clarify some issues." In addition, Issue 19 includes "seven or eight sections" which will add consistency with boards and commissions, "such as residency, not holding public office and open meetings" rules, according to Kagler.

The proposed changes in Issue 19 include:

— Require publication of proposed utility rate changes and announcements of public hearings on those changes as well as advertising for bids on contracts, on the city website for at least three consecutive weeks, in addition to the local newspaper, but Kagler noted the proposed language "recognizes that a newspaper may or may not be available."

"Right now, it is mandatory that something must be noticed in a newspaper," Kagler said. "We changed it to 'if a newspaper is available.'"

Require six affirmative votes if all seven council members are present and five affirmative votes if six council members are present to pass legislation as an emergency — meaning it takes effect immediately. It would also clarify that four affirmative votes is not sufficient to pass legislation as an emergency. The existing provision requires five affirmative votes regardless of whether six or seven council members are present.

Stipulating that council members be paid for four meetings per month, rather than two meetings per month as the charter currently states.

That voters will approve council appointees filling council or mayoral vacancies at the next general election unless that election occurs within 90 days after the vacancy occurs, rather than the 60 days the charter currently requires.

Stating that only the city manager or council can request that the city solicitor provide legal opinions in writing.

In addition to the manager and council members, the mayor can also request that the solicitor draft proposed legislation.

The park and cemetery boards and the tree commission will have five or seven members, rather than five to seven members for the two boards, and five members on the tree commission, and their four-year terms will be staggered. People serving on the park or cemetery boards and the charter review commission would not be allowed to hold another public office. The terms on the board of zoning and building appeals, the architectural and historic board of review and the personnel advisory and appeals board will also be staggered.

For removal of a member of council or a board or commission, charges of wrongdoing justifying removal must be brought by at least three council members and the member must be notified of the charges in writing at least 30 days — rather than the currently required 15 days — prior to a hearing. An affirmative vote of at least four council members would be needed to remove someone from a board or commission.

Restructure and reorganize the sections of the charter governing council's role in appointing, suspending or removing the city manager, and listing the manager's qualifications for office.

For more information on the proposed charter amendments, visit https://www.hudson.oh.us/1007/Charter-Review-Commission.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To see what's on the ballot, visit https://www.summitcountyboe.gov/, click on "Absentee" and then click on "Sample Ballot Lookup." A sample ballot can be located through doing a search by city.