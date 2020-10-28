Applications being accepted for Silver Lake Village Council seat

Kent Weeklies

Silver Lake Village Council President Jerry Jones (at-large) has announced he will resign from his post at the end of 2020.

The term for this at-large council seat expires Dec. 31, 2023.

To qualify for this council vacancy, an applicant must have been for at least one year prior to the date of appointment, and during the term of office, a registered voter in the village of Silver Lake. A council member is not allowed to hold another elective public office, nor can they be otherwise employed by, nor hold any other office with the village.

The deadline to submit letters of interest and/or resumes to fill the at-large council vacancy will be noon on Monday, Nov. 16.

Applicants should email or mail a letter of interest and/or resume to: Attn: Mr. Sean M. Housley, CPA, Clerk-Treasurer, Email: shousley@villageofsilverlake.com, Silver Lake Village Hall, 2961 Kent Road, Silver Lake, OH 44224.