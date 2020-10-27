Planners OK FirstEnergy power upgrade in Aurora

Kent Weeklies

AURORA – The city’s planning commission has approved a utility application to allow a FirstEnergy subsidiary to proceed with its Northern Portage Reliability Project.

American Transmission Systems Inc. is looking to start the project as soon as Council approves a settlement agreement in a court case filed by the city against Norfolk Southern Railway. The new 69-kilovolt transmission lines mostly would follow the abandoned NS tracks.

ATSI rep William Beach has said the firm hopes to complete the project along about 5 miles of the NS corridor by next August. The project would strengthen the electricity grid for about 9,700 customers.

In January, the city filed a petition/complaint in Portage County Common Pleas Court seeking to take ownership of 60.4 acres of the rail corridor from the city’s eastern border to Treat Road. The city had hoped to eventually build a “rail trail” along the abandoned route.

Council’s settlement legislation states the parties are seeking to resolve the pending litigation because “it is in the best interests of the city to settle this matter in a timely fashion.”

Beach said the proposed lines would run between substations near the Cantex plant on Chamberlain Road in Mantua Township and Treat Road, just west of Route 306.

He noted the firm hopes to complete mowing of the corridor, clearing vegetation and removing rails by year’s end. If all approvals are granted, erection of the mostly 47 1/2-foot high wooden poles and electric lines would begin in February 2021 and be completed by late summer.

“This has been a time-consuming process, and I thank all of the parties involved for their diligence and willingness to talk through the issues,” said planning panelist Sarah Gilmore.

OTHER BUSINESS

Site plan approvals were granted for four other development projects – three of a commercial nature and one for a new subdivision.

Preliminary and final site plans for a 22,750-square-foot addition at CabMat on Gentry Drive were approved. It will be the firm’s third addition to its original building on the 7.8-acre property. City Council recently granted a tax abatement to the company, which is known as 440 Gentry LLC.

Preliminary and final site plans also were OK’d for Trentstone Holding LLC’s two planned additions at the Atrium at Anna Maria on North Aurora Road.

An addition on the south side of the existing building will be a 2,271-square-foot, eight-bed memory care center, and one on the north side will be 20 apartment units measuring 12,852 square feet. Trentstone also will add 47 parking spaces.

The site plan for an addition at Demming Financial Services on New Hudson Road was revised to eliminate five proposed parking spaces and one detention area. Seventeen existing spaces and one detention area will be retained. A Demming spokesman said the addition to the former train depot is almost complete.

A preliminary site plan was OK’d for the proposed 16-home Iris Place subdivision on 7.8 acres on the east side of Route 43 between the Barrington Swim/Tennis Club and the Atrium at Anna Maria. The property is in the M-1 mixed use zoning district.

Panelists accepted for study preliminary and final site plans which would allow Ganley Chrysler to replace 39,183 square feet of graveled parking lot with 35,950 square feet of concrete on the west side of its building, thus reducing the hard surface by about 8 percent.

