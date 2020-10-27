Macedonia, Sagamore Hills OK dispatch contract

Kwn Lahmers

Correspondent

MACEDONIA – A five-year contract to allow the city to continue to provide police and fire dispatch services to Sagamore Hills Township is in place following Council’s approval Oct. 22. Township trustees had previously OK’d the agreement.

This year, the township is paying the city just under $85,000 annually for the services. The amount will increase to around $87,500 in 2021.

In subsequent years it would increase to $90,040, $92,740, $95,520 and $98,384 in each year through 2025. Equal payments are made on a quarterly basis.

In addition, the township will pay annual support and maintenance fees of $301 in 2021 and $2,341 in each of the following four years. If the township or city decides to cancel the contract before the five years are up, they must give 90 days written notice.

Macedonia Fire Chief Brian Ripley said Sagamore Hills accounts for about 11% of the calls handled by the city’s dispatch staff. He added a contract for dispatch services for Northfield Village expires next year.

In other action, Council approved legislation related to bonds for the city’s purchase of an aerial tower fire truck and a communications system for the police and fire departments.

In December 2018, the city issued $1.45 million in bonds to buy and equip the truck, subject to redemption prior to maturity. To achieve debt service savings, Council OK’d refinancing $1.21 million of the bonds, resulting in a savings of about $80,000.

Council also OK’d the issuance and sale of $575,000 worth of bonds to acquire, install, equip and improve the communications system. That amount will be borrowed and paid off over five years. The total amount for the system is expected to be around $641,000, with the city to pay the remainder in cash.

Finance Director John Veres explained money for the communications system comes from the safety/service fund, which was established after voters approved a 0.25 percent income tax increase in November 2018. Collection of the additional tax began Jan. 1, 2019.

Veres reported the money saved by refinancing the fire truck, along with a previously-approved refinancing of the city’s 2010 bond series, will result in a total savings for the city of about $560,000.

Council accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the Summit County Budget Commission, and certified the necessary tax levies to the county fiscal office.

Veres explained general tax millage of 2.53 will generate about $1.15 million and police pension millage of 0.3 will bring in $136,949. He said the 5.07-mill renewal levy on the Nov. 3 ballot was not included in the legislation because the outcome of that issue is not known.

Mayor Nick Molnar’s appointment of Melissa Hunter to fill a seat on the civil service commission was confirmed. She replaces Mike Menhart for a term which runs until July 1, 2026. In recent years, she has worked for Progressive Insurance and the Spitzer Auto Group, and owned a small business called Green Maid.

The mayor read a proclamation declaring Oct. 18-24 as Stormwater Awareness Week. He urged residents to keep an eye on the city’s website in the next few weeks for updated leaf collection schedules.

City Engineer Joe Gigliotti reported the city has paved 63 roads since 2018, which is likely more than any other surrounding community.

Seven roads and the access driveways to Windmill golf course and the soccer fields were repaved this year, 11 roads were crack-sealed, 31 catch basins were repaired, two crossover culvert pipes were replaced, side streets received new edge lines and several roads were patched.

Molnar thanked residents for supporting the road program, which is funded by the 0.25 percent income tax hike passed in November 2018.

IT Director Kyle Collins said a tab has been added to the city’s website to provide information about meetings of Council and other boards. Council President Jan Tulley encouraged residents to comment at Council meetings, which will continue to be virtual until the COVID-19 crisis passes.

