Nordonia schools to weigh many factors for deciding school week

NORTHFIELD CENTER – The Nordonia Hills City Schools will consider a variety of information in deciding whether its in-person students will attend classes twice a week or five days.

During questions in the State of the Schools Address last Wednesday, Superintendent Joe Clark said that the school board agreed to move away from only using the Public Health Advisory System to determine whether students who opted for in-person instruction will attend five days, in a hybrid mode of going to the buildings twice a week and having online instruction the other three days, or all-remote. While the district will continue to use the information from the advisory system, the district also will use other information, including and especially the number of local cases.

Clark said in a later notice on Thursday one reason prompting the change was that the Summit County numbers were often skewed by Akron and by long-term care facilities.

The Public Health Advisory System set up by the state uses a four-color coding system to rank counties in Ohio by their risk level. The levels, from least to most severe, are yellow, or level 1, orange, or level 2, red, or level 3, and purple, or level 4.

“There is not one single indicator that will drive the decision,” Clark said in a message sent to families Thursday. “Rather, I will look at a variety of data and consult with Summit County Public Health officials to make the decision that is best for us locally.”

Other information the district will use includes:

Confirmed positive cases of students and staff

Student and staff attendance rates

Infection rate of 44056 and 44067 ZIP codes

Confirmed positive cases and hospitalizations in Summit County

State/federal guidelines issued

Availability of substitutes to cover staff absences

Area hospitalization rates and bed availability

Confirmed positive cases in area school districts

“No single number on any single indicator will be the deciding factor,” Clark said. “Rather, the decision will be made holistically when looking at all indicators in their totality. This also means that it is possible some schools could be on a hybrid model while others are on a five day a week model.”

Clark said that by not relying exclusively on Summit County’s rating on the advisory system, “it is much more likely that we will see more consistency” with how the schools operated.

“This is a delicate balance to maintain,” Clark said. “No decision will be easy, and no decision will be universally agreed upon by everyone in the community. Many of you have expressed a wish that we could just choose a plan and stick with it. While I understand the frustration that comes with changing plans, we must stay flexible if things drastically change.”

Clark said that currently, about 22 percent of the district’s students were enrolled in the Nordonia Hills school district’s virtual academy. He added that a survey for those who opted for in-person schooling will be going out in the near future.

During the State of the Schools, Clark commended the staff in the schools as well as the community for their response during the pandemic. Using his emailed correspondence as a sort of written time capsule and outline, he highlighted several moments when students, staff and community members pulled together to support each other during the pandemic. He started with his first email on March 12, after Gov. Mike DeWine had announced that school buildings across the state would close to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Little did any of us know that we would not have any students in the schools for the next 185 days while a global pandemic disrupted economies and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans,” Clark said after reading the March 12 email.

In later emails, Clark shared:

The members of Nordonia High School’s National Honor Society offered babysitting services. Later in the year, they encouraged community members to write cards for those in assisted living and resident care centers, with boxes where people could drop off cards;

Staff in the district helped to feed students and their families, at one point delivering more than 700 meals;

The fundraising efforts of Knights Caring for Knights, which is run by students and offers food assistance to students in need;

Western Reserve Grace Church donated treat-filled Easter eggs, which were included in the packed meals provided to students and their families and the district; the church also offered eggs to families not participating in the meal program; and

Light the Night and the Senior Day Parade, to honor the graduating class of 2020, when traditional senior events such as prom and traditional graduation ceremonies had to be cancelled.

“As I went through our communication since March 12, I hope several things became clear,” Clark said. “One, the pandemic hit us incredibly quickly, and we responded very well. Our staff stepped up to make sure our kids were not only learning but taken care of on an emotional level as well. Our community always steps up to make sure our families are taken care of.”

Some of the district’s building principals, who all also gave reports Wednesday evening, also shared stories of generosity. Louise Teringo, the interim principal at Lee Eaton Elementary, said that one parent donated around 150 masks of varying sizes for the school.

Casey Wright, the principal at Nordonia High School, said last year’s graduating class has 33,000 volunteer hours, many of those hours logged after the schools were shuttered in March.

“If last year taught us anything, it’s that Nordonia Hills schools are full of stars,” Wright said.

For example, Wright said that three students had several fundraisers for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, including a community event co-sponsored with Namaste Studios. Wright said that 22 teams from area high schools in the area were able to raise $830,000.

In addition, Wright said he heard about students going to the area grocery stores, “who were desperate for workers,” and offering their assistance.

Wright also shared stories about the generosity from the community, including regular calls from a giving grandmother.

“This grandmother called me every week and she would always ask me the same question: ‘what do your students need?’” Wright said. She was especially interested in Knights Caring for Knights, Wright said. Wright told her peanut butter and jelly, although he said during the address he wasn’t really sure at the time.

A short time later, Wright said he came to the school to find a pallet of peanut butter and jelly.

“This is more than just a school district,” Wright said. “It’s a community, and I can’t be prouder of our community.”

