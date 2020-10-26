Hudson Fire and EMS departments collecting cans to benefit burn victims

HUDSON — Pop drinkers in the area have long had an opportunity to help burn victims by recycling their empty cans.

Hudson is among a number of fire departments in Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties that serve as drop-off points for people to leave cans for Aluminum Cans for Burned Children (ACBC).

“It’s a fantastic program. It’s a wonderful program,” said Fire / EMS Chief Jerry Varnes.

ACBC is an organization affiliated with, but independent of, Akron Children’s Hospital.

“We work locally with a recycler,” said Mark Harper, assistant treasurer for ACBC and a retired Akron firefighter. “The money goes 100% to the survivors treated locally at Akron Children’s burn center.”

And ACBC recently showed its appreciation by giving gaiters – face and neck coverings – to participating departments. Varnes estimated that the city received at least one gaiter for each of the nearly 100 members combined of the fire and EMS departments.

The city’s collection location for cans is in the ACE Hardware parking lot at 5824 Darrow Road.

“Around the south side of that there’s a [bin] that looks like a fire truck,” said Varnes.

Cans should be dropped off in trash bags.

Varnes said the fire department has been involved with the program much longer than the EMS department.

“Traditionally, it is the fire department that started it and has been doing it for more than 20 years,” he said. “When I became chief of both departments [in 2013], then we kind of both [did it], everybody’s helping out. But it is historically and primarily a fire department function.”

ACBC provides a wide variety of help to burn survivors and families.

“Aluminum Cans for Burned Children (ACBC) raises money to help burn survivors and their families by funding educational and support programs, and paying for non-medical items or services that aren't covered by insurance,” says ACBC’s website. “These include special protective clothing that helps skin heal, bicycles that help children exercise burned arms or legs, transportation to outpatient treatment for needy families, and more.”

Harper said the organization’s name is a bit of a misnomer.

“I know the name of the program is Aluminum Cans for Burned Children, but because the hospital burn center we support also treats adults, we make sure we do things for adults also,” he said.

He said other areas that ACBC helps is providing summer camps for children, an adult conference for survivors, families and caregivers, and weekend retreats for adult survivors.

“It’s really hard for adults sometimes to get back out into public after they have burn injuries, especially if they’re visible like on their hands or on their face,” Harper said. “So by seeing other burn survivors, they can see it’s OK to continue on with your life and don’t let this incident stop you from doing what you were put on this planet to do.”

Besides taking aluminum to the drop-off points, donors can also take aluminum directly to the recycler, Metalico Anaco, at 943 Hazel St. Harper said the advantage of this is that other forms of aluminum besides cans, such as siding, can also be donated to help ACBC.

“People can say this is for ACBC and they’ll add it into whatever they take in that month and then they’ll send the check to us,” he said. “The person gets the receipt.”

Harper said although aluminum cans are ACBC’s primary source of revenue, there have sometimes been other fundraisers, such as reverse raffles, a bowling night typically in April, car shows, a poker run and donations of money by individuals and businesses. Organizations and even burn survivors themselves have hosted fundraisers, said Harper.

Varnes said the program could conceivably help Hudson residents, especially the youngest ones.

“It’s a way to support these children and the programs that support them, as well as be part of a recycling program,” he said. “It’s a win-win all the way around.”

Other area fire department drop-off locations include:

• Cuyahoga Falls, behind Fire Station 2, 2121 High St.

• Kent, 418 North Mantua St.

• Macedonia, 9691 Valley View Road, behind the service department garage in front of City Hall and accessible via the City Hall drive just north of the service building.

• Munroe Falls City Hall, 43 Munroe Falls Ave.

• Northfield Center, the township fire station operated by the Macedonia Fire Department at 60 West Aurora Road.

• Ravenna, 214 South Park Way (between the rear police and fire department doors).

• Stow, behind Fire Station 2, 4199 Hudson Drive.

• Streetsboro, 9184 State Route 43 (not currently accepting donations due to construction).

• Tallmadge, behind Fire Station 1, 85 West Overdale Drive.

Go to https://www.akronchildrens.org/ACBC for more information about Aluminum Cans for Burned Children, including a more complete list of drop-off sites in Summit, Portage and Stark counties.

