Cuyahoga Falls voters will decide on charter amendment

CUYAHOGA FALLS – Cuyahoga Falls voters will decide on whether or not to make the council representative on the city planning commission a non-voting member.

The city has one charter amendment proposal on the general election ballot. Issue 13, if passed, will make the City Council representative on the planning commission a non-voting member and will add a seventh member to the commission. That seventh member, as with six of the seven current members of the planning commission, would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the majority of City Council.

According to information from the city, the planning commission currently consists of seven members; six who are appointed by the mayor with the consent of a majority of the members of City Council, and one member selected by City Council. Mayoral appointments to the commission are for six-year terms and are staggered. The term of the City Council appointee may not exceed two years.

City Council voted unanimously in July to place an issue on the fall ballot.

In a previous interview, Law Director Janet Ciotola said that the City Council representative, as things stand now, is able to vote on the same issues twice — once at planning commission and once at council.

The current Council representative on planning commission is Jerry James (D-7).

Among other duties, the city's planning commission reviews and recommends changes to city subdivision regulations and zoning code to City Council, according to information from the city. The commission also recommends the approval or disapproval to City Council site plans and conditionally permitted uses.

