14-lot subdivision in Macedonia gets preliminary site plan OK

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

MACEDONIA – A preliminary site plan for a 14-lot housing development on Valley View Road, just south of East Twinsburg Road, was approved by the city’s planning commission Oct. 19.

Coblentz Homes plans to build 14 “high-end” homes on 11.1 acres at 8312 Valley View Road, with the lots averaging 26,000 square feet, according to builder Chris Coblentz.

The parcel is in an R-1 residential zoning district, which allows no more than two homes per acre. The subdivision would be called Valley Reserve, and would feature a single, 703-foot long cul de sac street called Valley Court.

Coblentz compared his proposed project to the nearby Lake Forest, Thousands Oaks and Rolling Hills subdivisions. He preferred that the street be declared public, but city officials want it to be private.

The 10 percent open space requirement would be fulfilled by building a stormwater basin on the northwest corner of the property. An undeveloped 18-acre parcel surrounds the Coblentz parcel on the west and south.

Cobletz had said when his plans were first unveiled a few months ago that the property was in disarray prior to his ownership, but his company has cleaned it up. He added he sees the need for larger lots, and that’s why he is proposing fewer homes than the 20 which the zoning code permits.

Cobletz said the original property consisted of 19 acres, but the other eight acres is now owned by someone else. Front lot widths would be from 100 to 155 feet, and water lines and sanitary sewer lines would be 8-inch PVC pipe.

The planning panel waived the requirement for sidewalks. Coblentz agreed to install street lights and plant a couple of trees on each lot. Some final technical details must be worked out before a final site plan is approved.

In other action, the planning panel OK’d a lot split of a 2.2-acre parcel at 393 and 397 E. Highland Road. Ohio State Waterproofing plans to erect a new building on 1.4 acres to the east of its existing facility, while a residential house and garage will remain on 0.8 acres behind the new building.

One lot will house the proposed OSW building and one will consist of a 10-by-398-foot access easement and the residence in back of the new building. A life estate has been granted to the occupants of the home.

When the occupants are no longer living there, the two structures would be demolished and the two lots would be consolidated into one again.

OSW plans to erect a 10,660-square-foot warehouse/prep building on the lot along East Highland Road, for which the planning panel OK’d a final site plan on Sept. 21.

Three variances recently were granted by the board of zoning appeals, including ones which would allow the continued residential use of the home and allow a gravel access driveway to the home to remain instead of a paved surface.

Contact the newspaper at 330-541-9433, or newsleader!recordpub.com.