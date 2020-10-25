Fana recognized for service

Twinsburg resident "Smiling Jerry Fana" was recently honored by the City of Middleburg Heights upon his "retirement" after 52 years in business. Although he sold "Fana's House of Razor" it doesn't mean he's given up his craft. He can now be found with his scissors and razors in the Northfield Plaza Barber Shop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

A U.S. Army veteran, Fana is active in the American Legion where serves as 2nd Vice Commander in Nordonia HIlls Post 801.

Gerry and his spouse Nancy, parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe, are parents of Dean Fana of Macedonia.