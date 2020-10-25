Aurora chamber puts together meal for city’s first responders

AURORA – Members of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce are busy collecting donations to provide a meal for the city’s first responders on Oct. 28.

Karen Bosley, the executive director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is planning to deliver meals and snacks on that day, which is National First Responder’s Day.

“The Chamber is asking member businesses for donations of either cash or pre-packaged snacks to deliver to Aurora's first responders,” Bosley said. “These men and women put their lives on the line for us every single day and we want them to know how much we appreciate them. It's a very small gesture to thank them but we wanted to do something.”

There are currently 10 businesses participating, Bosley said.

Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard said that the department was “grateful to the Chamber and those who worked so hard putting this together.”

“With the current climate in law enforcement it’s a blessing to work in a community that is so supportive of its police force,” Byard said.

Those wishing to make a donation can contact Bosley at director@allaboutaurora.com.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com