Tallmadge plans Halloween activities with treats and a movie

Laura Freeman
Kent Weeklies
Homes in Tallmadge are being decorated for Halloween which will have Trick or Treat Oct. 29 and a movie Oct. 31.

TALLMADGE – Children will be able to wear a different mask for one night but should practice safety guidelines when gathering candy.

Trick or Treat will be Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a Halloween Moonlight Movie from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Those giving out candy on Oct. 29 should turn on their porch light and follow heath guidelines. 

The Summit County Public Health Department posted guidelines at https://bit.ly/34GwSFl and suggest distributing treats on a table or use a candy slide or other way to hand out treats individually and not have children take them from a common bowl. The Ohio Department of Health has guidelines at https://bit.ly/3dkcJsD

Those who plan to go door-to-door should remain with members of the household and remember to wear a mask, wash/sanitize hands regularly and socially distance, according to Adam Bozic, assistant parks & recreation superintendent. Do not participate if any member of the household is sick.

Tallmadge will have Trick or Treat Oct. 29 but candy should be handed out individually and not from a group bowl.

Due to COVID-19, the recreation center will not host a street dance but plans to have a drive-in family-friendly movie for Halloween night in the high school parking lot with a movie theater screen where everyone stays in their cars and uses a radio station for the sound.

The free movie begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 and will be "Hotel Transylvania," a computer-animated comedy made in 2012. In 1895 Dracula builds a resort in Transylvania to raise his daughter Mavis in a safe environment away from humans. In the present Hotel Transylvania is where monsters bring their families to vacation away from frightening humans. But what happens when a human visits?

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com