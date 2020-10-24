Tallmadge plans Halloween activities with treats and a movie

TALLMADGE – Children will be able to wear a different mask for one night but should practice safety guidelines when gathering candy.

Trick or Treat will be Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a Halloween Moonlight Movie from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Those giving out candy on Oct. 29 should turn on their porch light and follow heath guidelines.

The Summit County Public Health Department posted guidelines at https://bit.ly/34GwSFl and suggest distributing treats on a table or use a candy slide or other way to hand out treats individually and not have children take them from a common bowl. The Ohio Department of Health has guidelines at https://bit.ly/3dkcJsD

Those who plan to go door-to-door should remain with members of the household and remember to wear a mask, wash/sanitize hands regularly and socially distance, according to Adam Bozic, assistant parks & recreation superintendent. Do not participate if any member of the household is sick.

Due to COVID-19, the recreation center will not host a street dance but plans to have a drive-in family-friendly movie for Halloween night in the high school parking lot with a movie theater screen where everyone stays in their cars and uses a radio station for the sound.

The free movie begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 and will be "Hotel Transylvania," a computer-animated comedy made in 2012. In 1895 Dracula builds a resort in Transylvania to raise his daughter Mavis in a safe environment away from humans. In the present Hotel Transylvania is where monsters bring their families to vacation away from frightening humans. But what happens when a human visits?

