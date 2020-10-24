Stow-Munroe Falls school survey seeks input from parents about returning to classroom

STOW – The Stow-Munroe Falls School District is considering returning to five-day in-school instruction but is asking for input from parents and guardians.

The district sent out a survey Thursday to receive feedback and find out what parents and guardians are concerned about if school would change from two-day instruction in the classroom to five days.

The surveys needed to be completed for each student and submitted online by Oct. 25.

The school district has implemented numerous safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing; social distancing; a regular schedule of cleaning and disinfecting buildings; hand washing; and assigned seats and grouping of students to minimize exposure and risk.

The current safety measures decrease the number of staff and students who may be subject to quarantine by Summit County Public Health in the event of a positive case.

If students return to five days per week, the district will not be able to maintain the 6 feet of social distancing with all students in the building and will change social distancing to 3 feet for a majority of students, according to the survey information.

Due to the decrease in social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet, the number of staff and students subject to a mandatory quarantine would increase if the district has a positive case.

A school may need to switch to all remote learning if too many staff and/or students are quarantined, according to the survey information. The biggest risk for closing a school is not having enough staff available to teach students because the district has a limited number of substitutes.

In the survey, each student’s grade level, building where they would be attending and which plan they were participating in was identified. The Maroon Plan has students attending two days and the Gold Plan has remote learning only.

The survey contained a list of questions and possible choices:

1. What are your thoughts on returning to school in-person five days per week?

I would like my student to attend in-person five days per week.

I would like my student to remain in the hybrid model and am pleased with the structure of remote learning days.

I would like my student to remain in the hybrid model with changes to the remote learning days to include additional teacher interactions via Zoom or Google Meet.

I prefer my student remains on the Gold Plan.

2. I intend to switch my student to the Gold Plan (remote) if the district resumes five days per week in-person instruction. The answers were yes; no; or my student is already participating in the Gold Plan.

3. I would be more likely to switch my student from the Gold Plan to the Maroon plan at the beginning of the second semester if the district resumes five days per week in-person instruction. The answers were yes; no; or my student is already participating in the Maroon Plan.

4. Please indicate your preference for students attending five days per week.

All students in grades K-12 attend five days per week.

All students in grades K-6 attend five days per week. All students in grades 7-12 attend in the hybrid schedule.

I do not have a preference.

I want the district to remain on a hybrid schedule.

5. If the district determines that we will return to five days per week, please indicate your preference for the timing of that return.

I would prefer for students to return five days per week beginning 11/30/2020.

I would prefer for students to return five days per week beginning 1/4/2021.

I do not have a preference.

I want the district to remain on a hybrid schedule.

6. How is your student participating in remote learning (Maroon and Gold Plan)?

My student is able to complete their work with little or no assistance from an adult in the household while remote learning.

My student has an adult there to assist them if they need it.

My student is in constant need of an adult being present for remote learning.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com