Senior citizens reap the harvest at free market give-away

TALLMADGE - A Fall Harvest Market offered an opportunity for seniors to enjoy fresh produce and recipes, as well as receive information on such topics as home care and legal matters.

The Colony Healthcare Center and Mulberry Gardens along with others donated the fresh vegetables, fruit and recipes for the one-day market outside Good Neighbors in the Community Center parking lot Oct. 16.

It was the first time a free fresh market was offered, said organizers Jennifer Stranger of The Colony Healthcare Center at 563 Colony Park Drive and Jennifer Orr of Mulberry Gardens, a retirement and assisted living facility on South Main Street in Munroe Falls.

Tallmadge resident Sue Christopher said Candy Lorkowski of Good Neighbors told her about the market. She said she has had health problems and is on disability.

“I don’t get paid enough to buy fresh vegetables and fruit,” Christopher said.

Barb Tittle of Kent said she saw the information at the Natatorium in Cuyahoga Falls and called about it.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Tittle said. “People don’t get enough vegetables.”

Other organizations provided vegetables, fruit, recipes or other items like hand sanitizer and included Patriot Homecare; Kindred Hospice in Independence; Home Instead, which provides senior care; Accessible Home Health Care; and Mason Law Office for asset protection and veteran’s pension planning.

Stranger said about 60 seniors registered and attended the event which had sunny skies for the outdoor setting. Any food that was left over was donated to Good Neighbors. A food drive is planned in November for Good Neighbors at the Colony Healthcare Center.

“I plan to do another event before Christmas,” Stranger said.

