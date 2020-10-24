Fall cleanup to begin in Silver Lake

Kent Weeklies

Silver Lake Village’s Fall Clean-up Program will begin Oct. 26 and will run thru Dec. 6. Limbs and leaves must be in separate piles. Do not put limbs and leaves in the street or in bags, or on other people’s property.

Limbs must be no more than 4 inches in diameter and no longer than 10 feet. Lumber, stumps, and anything with a root system will not be picked up because they damage the chipper blades. Grasses, weeds, firewood, and any material that cannot be put in the chipper safely will not be picked up.

Do not place debris in the street. Leaves clog the storm drain and make it dangerous for traffic. Homeowners may be cited if debris is placed in the streets or other people’s property. In addition, do not pile leaves in areas where there are stones, they will not be picked up as this causes damage to the leaf picker.