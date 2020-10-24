Tallmadge council votes to keep tradition of prayer at meetings

TALLMADGE - Christian prayer will continue before Council meetings.

Council At-Large member Michael Carano had introduced legislation Oct. 8 to add diversity to the prayer part of the Council meeting by including non-Christian prayers or silent reflection.

“It’s not an attempt to end prayer but only make it silent to respect diversity,” Carano said. “Tallmadge has residents of other religions or no religions. Silent prayer doesn’t eliminate any group.”

Council member Jonathon Bollas (Ward 3), who is on the Community Issues Committee, recommended rejection of the resolution at this time.

Council At-Large member Dennis Loughry, the other member of the committee, agreed.

"I respect Carano and understand his perspective but, as a city council member at large, I know what I believe and the principles our country and city were founded on, and I know what we are doing presently is completely legal . . . I know who my constituency is by a large portion and how they would expect me to vote on this resolution,” Loughry said.

During a vote by Council on the resolution it was rejected 5 to 1 with Carano casting the only vote for it.

Council received seven letters from local clergy who were opposed and gave different arguments against any change.

Pastor Scott Baker of Northwest Avenue Church of Christ talked about City Hall and the Historic Church in the middle of the Tallmadge Circle and religious leaders working with community leaders. He said the resolution to eliminate prayer did not represent the people of Tallmadge.

The prayer is not intended to be about worship but imploring God’s protection and favor, said Father Mike Matusz, pastor of Our Lady of Victory. He suggested offering silent prayer but not replacing prayer with it.

Pastor Andy Alberts of Tallmadge Lutheran Church said there was a deep Christian history in Tallmadge and the United States with power of prayer in government encouraged and the importance of prayer in local government acknowledged.

Alberts said in 2014 the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision found that prayers before council meetings did not violate the Constitution and emphasized the long history and tradition of prayer before legislative sessions, going back 200 years to the nation's founding.

Council president Carol Kilway (Ward 4) said the way the resolution was written currently, she would not vote for it. She suggested to amend the legislation to continue verbal prayer and add silent reflection and to put together a committee to pull in more than Christian leaders.

“I don’t know how it became an issue of saying prayer,” said council member Craig Sisak (Ward 1). “We represent Tallmadge so why bring in religious leaders from outside of Tallmadge? This is undermining what we’ve done on city council for years and the ruination of our society. I believe that there is no place for this resolution. We’re not an inner-faith organization. We represent the constituents of Tallmadge.”

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com