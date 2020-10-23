Start times change in several of tonight's high school football games

Several scheduled football games will start earlier this evening due to anticipated storms. In addition, Stow-Munroe Falls High School's away football game against Steubenville's Big Reds was cancelled.

In a statement sent to the Stow-Munroe Falls families, the football game tonight was cancelled because one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

"Upon hearing of this situation, the Steubenville Board of Education convened an emergency meeting and provided guidance to decline our game with them this evening," according to the released statement.

The Twinsburg Tigers varsity team will play the Kenston High School Bombers at Tiger Stadium at 5 p.m. instead of 7, according to a notice sent late Thursday by Superintendent Kathryn Powers, due to "the growing likelihood of severe weather."

According to a Tweet from Roosevelt Athletics, the Rough Rider's away game against the Cuyahoga Falls Black Tigers will now start at 6 p.m., with the gates opening an hour before.

The Hudson Explorer's home game against the Riverside High School Beavers in Painesville will start at 6 p.m.

The Tallmadge Blue Devils away game against the Coventry High School Comets will start at 6 p.m.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, much of Northeast Ohio is under a hazardous weather outlook, including Summit and Portage counties.

In the alert posted Friday, "thunderstorms will form along a cold front Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Some thunderstorms may approach severe limits with the primary threats being damaging winds and small hail."

