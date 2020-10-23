Nordonia Middle School going online after 6 students test positive, 94 isolated for COVID-19

Three students at the high school test positive for COVID-19, and more than 30 students quarantined

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- Six students at Nordonia Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the need to quarantine more than 90 students and four teachers.

As a result, starting Monday, all students attending the middle school will take all of their classes online, said Superintendent Joe Clark in a Thursday notice sent to families. The number of students who need to isolate and quarantine "have made operating the building over the next two weeks tenuous at best," he said.

Currently, the district plans for students to return to the building Nov. 4 on the hybrid plan, where they will take classes twice a week in the buildings and remotely the remaining three days of the school week, Clark said.

Nordonia High School students will continue to take their classes under the hybrid model, Clark said.

"While the area has low and very low density levels of COVID cases, the high school has seen student and staff absentee rates over 10% for some time, and three positive COVID cases have caused more than 30 students to be quarantined," Clark said.

All of the district's elementary school students will return to school five days a week, starting Monday, Clark said.

"The continued high attendance levels of students and staff, the low and very low density levels of COVID-19 cases in the 44056 and 44067 ZIP codes, and the absence of any positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students were among the data points that impacted this decision most," Clark said.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com