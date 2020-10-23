Four charter amendments before Hudson voters

HUDSON – Voters in Hudson will see four charter amendment proposals on the fall ballot, Issues 16, 17, 18 and 19. Council approved putting the four questions before voters back in August, after a commission appointed by council spent months reviewing the document that serves as the framework for Hudson city government.

Issue 16 primarily serves as an "aspirational" measure, said Lisa Radigan, council's representative on the charter review commission.

In a video outlining the proposals posted on the city's website, Radigan said the commission's intention was to guide council in to seeking broad geographical representation for council appointments to boards, commissions and committees.

"As council is considering appointments to boards and commissions, they should think about geographic representation and try to pull people from a variety of different locations from around the city," she said.

"We didn't want to be proscriptive, and require it, and we also didn't want to limit it to wards," she explained, pointing out that some neighborhoods are split between multiple wards.

Issue 17 is specifically related to the city planning commission, the seven-member body generally responsible for approving plans for public and private works and zoning matters in the city. Members serve four year terms and must have lived in the city for two years prior to their appointment. If approved, Issue 17 would require that council ensure each ward in the city is represented by at least one member of the commission.

"It really is about ensuring that there is representation from each ward on the planning commission," Radigan said.

Issue 18, if approved, would require that zoning density changes be approved by six of the seven members of city council.

Robert Kagler, who chaired the charter review commission, said Issue 18 would raise the bar when it comes to changes in the number of residential units that could be built in various zoning districts.

"We found the code currently allows the staff to increase density in a couple different places, and that there wasn't any heightened approval for increasing density," Kagler said. "A very rare, heightened threshold."

Both Kagler and Radigan said Issue 19 is "mostly housekeeping," dealing with duplications and corrections to the charter's language.

The provisions in Issue 19, Kagler said, included language to "more clearly articulate the Council’s powers and the manager’s rights in event of suspension or removal, and to put text in to clarify some issues." In addition, this charter amendment proposal includes "seven or eight sections" which will add consistency with boards and commissions, "such as residency, not holding public office and open meetings" rules.

Issue 19, if passed, also has provisions to allow for notice of different things to be done via the website, "and also recognizes that a newspaper may or may not be available," Kagler said.

"Right now, it is mandatory that something must be noticed in a newspaper," Kagler said. "We changed to 'if a newspaper is available.'"

In addition, Issue 19 would increase the number of meetings Councilmembers are compensated for from two to four, Kagler said.

"Council is paid $80 per meeting they attend, up to two per month," Kagler said. "But in any given month, they can have four meetings, plus Councilmemebers may attend other meetings beyond that. The charter review commission felt that this was a carryover from when Councilmembers really only met twice a month."

The charter commission, Kagler said, "spent the better part of six months at 13 meetings going through the entire charter word by word, section by section."

