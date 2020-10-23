Vehicle hit man on Route 82 in Macedonia Thursday night

Kent Weeklies

MACEDONIA — A Garfield Heights man suffered suspected serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Route 82 a little west of Route 8 on Thursday night, Police Lt. Vince Yakopovich said Friday morning.

Yakopovich said the man, 44, was crossing the road from the north side near the Aldi grocery store when the westbound vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Northfield Village man struck him at about 8:18 p.m. Macedonia EMS took the Garfield Heights man to Summa Akron City Hospital, said Yakopovich.

A Summa spokesperson said Friday the man was not in the hospital’s computer system and additional information was unavailable.

Yakopovich said the village man was charged with driving under suspension, but was not charged or cited in the crash.

“It was kind of a bad situation,” he said. “He didn’t see the guy and the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk. It is dark at that time.”

Yakopovich said he did not have additional information and information from the fire department was unavailable on Friday.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.