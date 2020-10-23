Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

An employee of an Americana Drive apartment complex reported security video showed an unknown male forcing entry into the complex’s leasing office at about 7:25 a.m. Oct. 13. The male then stole money from a vending machine and food from a refrigerator in the office, the employee said. Police said the total loss and damage totaled an estimated $400.

A Silver Lake Avenue woman reported Oct. 13 that someone siphoned about $25 worth of gasoline from her car while it was parked in her driveway during the previous few days.

Crossbow taken from vehicle: A Campbell Street man reported Oct. 11 that someone stole an approximately $400 crossbow from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in his driveway during the night.

Political sign stolen: A Broad Boulevard man reported someone stole an approximately $18 political sign from his yard during the evening Oct. 11.

Skeleton and shovel stolen: A Taylor Avenue woman reported Oct. 11 that someone stole a decorative skeleton and a shovel totaling around $50 in value from her front yard during the night.

Car stolen: A Winter Parkway woman reported Oct. 9 that someone stole her approximately $1,200 car while it had been parked outside her apartment building since early September.

SUV taken from business: The owner of a State Road business reported Oct. 9 that someone stole a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban of unspecified value from outside the business during the previous few days. The owner said the vehicle had been unlocked with the key in it.

Tools stolen from van: The owner of a Munroe Falls Avenue business reported Oct. 8 that someone broke a lock on a work van and stole approximately $1,265 worth of tools from the van while it was parked outside the business since the day before. A police report did not include a damage estimate.

Wallet taken from car: A Third Street man reported Oct. 8 that someone stole his approximately $20 wallet containing identification, Social Security and other miscellaneous cards from his unlocked car while it was parked on the street in front of his home during the night.

A city maintenance employee reported Oct. 12 that someone smashed a window on a city-owned excavator while it was parked at Harrington Field off Oakwood Drive during the previous few days. Police said the damage was estimated at up to $500.

Mug shatters window: Police said they charged a Kathron Avenue man with misdemeanor criminal damaging after a Kent woman reported the man through a coffee mug which shattered one of her vehicle’s side windows on Graham Road at Bailey Road at about 3 p.m. Oct. 12. Police said the damage was estimated at $200.

Vehicle scratched: A Cuyahoga Falls boy reported Oct. 12 that someone scratched both sides of his vehicle while it was in a Second Street parking lot during the previous couple of days. Police said the damage was estimated at $500.

Storm window broken: A 13th Street woman reported Oct. 12 that someone broke a storm door window at her home during the night. Police said the damage was estimated at $50.

Tires stabbed: Police said they charged a Munroe Falls man, 33, with misdemeanor criminal damaging after a Viewpoint Avenue man reported the Munroe Falls man stabbed all four of his vehicle’s tires totally approximately $400 in value with a pocketknife on Oct. 11. The Munroe Falls man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.

Solar light damaged: A Broad Boulevard man reported Oct. 10 that someone damaged an approximately $20 solar light and knocked down a large political sign in his front yard during the night. Damage was not reported to the sign.

Burglary

Flour thrown around apartment: A Hardman Drive woman reported someone entered her locked apartment while she was sleeping during the late afternoon Oct. 11, threw flour around the apartment and broke a shadow box of unspecified value by throwing it off the apartment balcony. Police said nothing was reported stolen. A police report did not say whether there was forced entry.

Police said they charged an Akron man, 43, with misdemeanor assault after a Winter Parkway man reported that the Akron man knocked on his apartment door, then hit him several times with a motorcycle helmet when he answered the door Oct. 10. Police said the Winter Parkway man had abrasions to his face and neck, but he declined medical attention. There was a witness to the incident, said police, and a warrant was issued for the Akron man’s arrest.

A Franklin Avenue man reported Oct. 8 that someone put political stickers onto his vehicle while it had been parked outside his home since the day before.