Aurora High School to have classes virtually next week

Other schools will continue in-person classes

Cases at high school started from activities during four-day weekend Oct. 9 through 12

High school students expected to return Nov. 2

AURORA -- Aurora High School students, who have been attending in-person class full-time, will take all of their classes virtually starting Monday to help stem the rise in COVID-19 cases there.

The high school students also were asked to stay home on Friday.

Superintendent Mike Roberto said Wednesday that 11 high school students have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 60 high school students who were in contact with students who have tested positive have been quarantined.

Other schools in the district will continue to have classes five days a week due to the low number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines in those schools, Roberto said.

"With contact tracing, it was discovered that each of these COVID-19 positive cases originated from sources outside of Aurora High School," Roberto said. "In fact, they can be traced to our long four-day weekend from Oct. 9 through Oct. 12, when it was evident some of our students and their families let their guard down when it comes to practicing social distancing, mask wearing and other safety protocols such as avoiding large gatherings. During the following week after this long weekend, we also had individuals come to school without following our wellness check protocol."

On Friday, students were expected to work on assignments, "while teachers will be meeting together to plan and prepare to teach online classes for the week," Roberto said. High school students are scheduled to return to class Nov. 2.

According to the district's online dashboard, for the week of Oct. 19, no positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the other buildings. Two students and one staff member were listed as being in quarantine.

"We are experiencing two waves or surges of cases at the high school," Roberto said. "The first began on the weekend of Oct. 10 and is expected to run its course in 14 days, and end around Oct. 24. The second started around Oct. 15, and is set to finish around Oct. 29. Even though our multiple layers of safety are keeping the virus at bay, we do not have spread with it within Aurora High School, we do believe that we need to take some different precautions to ride out these two waves."

Next week, Roberto said, students will report to their classes virtually "at the regular start of the school day, which begins at 7:40 a.m."

"Students will follow their regular block schedule for that day, and will be expected to be online, working synchronously with their teacher and classmates from 7:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m., just as if they were at school," Roberto said. "Students will follow this online routine throughout the rest of the week."

Elsewhere in the area, Nordonia Hills Middle School also had to go all-virtual next week after six students tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the need to quarantine more than 90 students and four teachers. They are scheduled to return Nov. 4 to the buildings under a hybrid plan.

Students at Nordonia High School will remain in the hybrid schedule after three students recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and more than 30 students were quarantined as a result. All of the district's pupils had been taking full-time, in-person classes for about two weeks, but the district switched to hybrid Oct. 19 when Summit County was classified as Level 3 red by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Oct. 15. The county remained in the red this past Thursday, when the advisory was updated.

Portage County has been rated red as well under the state's advisory system.

The Nordonia district's elementary school students, however, were expected to start in-person classes five days starting Monday.

In the Hudson City schools, the Board of Education decided Oct. 12 to have their kindergarten through eighth grade students return to school five days a week, starting Oct. 19. However, a parent with the district filed legal action asking the courts to block the decision.

Students at Streetsboro Middle School had a remote learning day Oct. 20 "due to a lack of classroom coverage" by staff. Students returned to the middle school the next day.

In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine reported that an additional 2,425 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest number of new cases in any 24-day reporting period since the start of the pandemic. Of the top 10 days with the most newly reported cases, eight have occurred in the past nine days, and nine have occurred in October.

In addition, DeWine said during the press conference that 38 counties currently are now at red, or Level 3 under the Public Health Advisory System. This is up from 29 counties last week, and represents the highest number of Red Level 3 counties since the start of the advisory system in July.

In his video statement, Roberto said that parents should not "send your child to school if he or she has any of the symptoms listed in our wellness checklist" on the district's website.

"We also ask that you please keep your child at home and therefore do not allow them to attend school if they are waiting on a COVID-19 test," Roberto said. "We want to ensure that we can finish the semester uninterrupted and COVID free by continuing to follow these safety guidelines. Please remember to mask up back up and wash up."

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com