Summa Urgent Care facility opens in Tallmadge

TALLMADGE – The Summa Health Tallmadge Urgent Care Center, 60 North Ave. Suite G10 ,has opened its doors.

Mayor David Kline said he toured the building Friday, which Summa owns.

"It's a very nice space and people will be happy to have Summa Urgent Care in town," Kline said. "It’s so convenient instead of going to the main campus. It’s a great addition."

The “Urgent Care” in red letters separates the urgent care section of the building from the Summa Health Tallmadge Medical Center which opened in September 2019. The two sections cannot be accessed from each other.

Those using the Urgent Care facility should park near North Main and use that entrance, according to clinical coordinator Meagan Mafield.

The Tallmadge location was chosen for an urgent care facility because it is between the Green and Fairlawn locations, she said. Each Summa office has its own set of management for day-to-day operations.

Physicians rotate through the three different urgent care facilities and each location has nurse practitioners and medical providers.

“We saw a need,” Mafield said. “It’s about accessibility to us and urgent care.”

The Tallmadge Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The main phone number is 234-867-6233.

The Summa Health Tallmadge Medical Center entrance on the north side offers family and internal medicine, orthopedics and sports medicine, general cardiology, imaging and lab services.

“We take care of minor broken bones and fractures,” Mafield said. “We treat flu, sore throats, allergies, sinus infections, rashes, eye infections, cuts, minor burns or punctures. We can do bloodwork in the building, but we are not doing COVID-19 testing as of yet.”

People with serious ailments like chest pain, shortness of breath or loss of balance should go to the emergency room or call a squad, she said.

