Changes to hybrid learning or in-person learning being considered in Stow-Munroe Falls

STOW – The Stow-Munroe Falls School Board is considering whether to open school five days a week or continue with the hybrid plan but possibly making changes to it.

About 78% of students currently attend in-person two days a week and learn remotely three days a week in the hybrid learning model. The district follows the Ohio Public Health Advisory System with color coding of counties depending on COVID-19 cases.

School board president Jason Whitacre said the color codes the plans are tied to do not work because the numbers change too often. The number of COVID-19 cases go down and the county health officials say it’s safe to go back to in-person classes but then the number of cases go back up and students go back to online.

Board member Gerry Bettio said although she doesn’t have children in school, she sympathizes with parents who have to change their schedules around to accommodate students learning online from home. She said the district has to deal with the county and they change the rules day to day.

“This day they say we can do this and when we implement it, they change the story,” Bettio said. “It will be awhile before we return to normal. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Parents who attended the in-person board meeting Monday talked about their children falling behind with online learning and the stress that they are facing. Many complained that students didn't spend enough time online with instruction and days at home were wasted.

“The longer it takes us to get back to a school learning environment, the more changes need to be made to the hybrid learning,” Whitacre said. “By the time we get to January, students will have a full year but not really progressing. It’s no one’s fault that we can’t get this under control.”

From a learning perspective, teaching online is difficult and some things students can get back to a normal routine but other things are harder to get back, Whitacre said. Families are losing their homes, food security, strains on the marriage, addiction issues and mental health.

“It’s incumbent upon us to find a way to make this better,” he said.

Board members agreed.

“There is a better way,” said board vice president Lisa Johnson-Bowers. “We want to be back [in school]. Do what we’re doing and notch it up.”

Superintendent Tom Bratten said he met with the board members individually in the past week and plans to meet with the unions leadership and get input from each group. He said the district would take a survey as well.

“This conversation is going to happen this week,” Bratten said. "We’re asking for short turn-around surveys.”

