Silver Lake council president will resign Dec. 31

SILVER LAKE – The village council president announced he would resign at the end of the year during Monday's Silver Lake Village Council meeting.

At-large member Jerry Jones, who joined Village Council in April 2016 and has served as president since January 2009, stated he would step down Dec. 31, but did not give a reason.

Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Council Vice President Betsy Meyer (at-large) said the announcement was a surprise.

"We were all pretty shocked," Meyer said.

Meyer said that in the near future, Council will post an advertisement for someone to fill the rest of Jones' term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023. Councilmembers will set up interviews with applicants.

"Jerry has always been really thorough in everything he’s done," Meyer said. "He helped me get on council and has served as my mentor in my four years. He’s good at guiding me on where I needed to go."

There are seven members of council, who serve four-year terms. Each of Silver Lake’s four districts elects one representative and there are three at-large council members.

Mayor Bernie Hovey said that Jones was "very dedicated to making things for the residents of the village as good as possible.”

"One thing I can say about Jerry, everything he did while on council, everything he did for the village, he did what he felt was in the best interest of the village," Hovey said. "We didn’t always agree, but I know what he did was to work for the residents of the village. I think he has done a great job for the residents of the village.”

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com