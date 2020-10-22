Knights of Columbus collecting donations for military men, women

Kent Weeklies

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Fr. Maruskin Council of the Knight of Columbus serving Stow, Hudson and Peninsula will be conducting its annual USO collection in the back of Stow City Hall, 3760 Darrow Road, for US military men and women.

The Knights will be accepting your donations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The collection will be turned over to the USO who will see that these much-needed items will get to the men and women serving in our armed forces.

The following are a list of items our veterans need:

GENERAL: Chap Stick, Brand name toiletries (no hotel toiletries), body wash, baby wipes (flushable), sunscreen, deodorant, nail clippers, Q-tips, body spray, moisturizer/lotion, Kleenex, toothbrush/toothpaste/floss, hair ties, feminine products, hand warmers.

SNACKS: Beef jerky, protein/granola bars, Rice Krispie treats (packaged), peanut butter (medium size or individual packets), coffee (Keurig cups), candy, gum, protein powder (individual packets), water enhancers (liquid or power packets – they love the MIO ones), Pringles (small cans), trail mix (individual packets), fruit snacks (individual packets), apple sauce (individual pouches).

MISCELLANEOUS: Headphones, Puzzle Books/Word Find, Small Games, Decks of Cards, Magazines/books (magazines are a hit – recent Entertainment, Women’s/Men’s Health, etc.).

CANNOT ACCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Aerosol-type containers/glass containers

The Knights will deliver the items directly to the USO so they can be distributed in time for the Holiday Season. Each USO Care Package sent to a service member costs $18.45 to ship. Monetary donations or gift cards to Walmart, Costco, Drug Mart, Heinen’s or Giant Eagle are gladly accepted. Checks should be made out to “USO of Northern Ohio.”

If you know someone from Northern Ohio who is currently deployed, let the Knights know. The USO will gladly send a Care Package to him/her Remember the military and what they are asked to sacrifice during the holidays and all year long.