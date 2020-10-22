Akron man charged with attempted murder in Cuyahoga Falls shooting

CUYAHOGA FALLS — An Akron man is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with an allegation that he shot another man multiple times Oct. 16.

Police say they responded to a call of gunshots in Ninth Street’s 1500 block at a little before 8 p.m. and found a wounded, but conscious, 19-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man. He was able to identify a suspect, who had run from the scene, before he was taken by Cuyahoga Falls EMS to Summa Akron City Hospital. Information about his condition was not available.

Police said Austin J. Avis, also 19, is suspected in the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Avis was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. by the Liberty Township Police Department after a traffic stop the day after the shooting and taken Trumbull County Jail without incident.

According to Stow Municipal Court records, Avis entered felony no pleas to the charges at his arraignment Monday and he was being held in Summit County Jail on a 10 percent of $500,000 bond as of Wednesday.

He is scheduled for a felony status hearing before Judge Lisa Coates on Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

Avis’ attorney, Eddie Sipplen, declined to comment.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

