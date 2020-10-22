Tallmadge council member proposes silent reflection in place of Christian prayer

TALLMADGE – City council at-large member Michael Carano introduced a resolution Oct. 8 to have silent reflection for the opening prayer at city council meetings.

Council gave it a first reading and it will be discussed at a future meeting.

Carano said he does not want to end prayer before council meeting.

“The resolution is about respecting diversity,” Carano said. “Since being on council for the last three years, we have had many moments of silent prayer and many moments of prayer recited by the clergy of this wonderful community. I do not believe that Christian prayer offends other religions, and it is in fact codified in law that having prayer at a council meeting like ours is a right, though there are limitations, not being diverse is one of them.”

The Ministerial Association in Tallmadge is a group of clergy from community churches who come together and do good for the whole community, said council president Carol Kilway. They schedule a pastor or clergy member to come to a meeting. Since COVID-19, a silent prayer has been used instead.

“Personally, I think we should continue having them come,” Kilway said. “I don’t want to stop prayer. If we’re not doing the type of prayer you want to do, you can do your own silent prayer.”

Carano said that not only is the United States becoming less Caucasian, it is becoming more religiously diverse. The largest trend though is that of the unchurched, those expressing no religion. Atheism is a growing trend, too.

“I ran for council as a progressive, which to me means I look to where Tallmadge may be 20 or 30 years out,” Carano said. “I believe preparation for change now will hold us in good stead in the future, particularly as demographic trends continue.”

Carano said since the Oct. 8 meeting he has received four letters from Tallmadge clergy.

“Though thoughtful letters, not one dealt with the crux of the resolution — respect for diversity,” Carano said. “None offered to expand diversity. When I suggested how one would feel if a Muslim prayer was said at all council meetings, he said he wouldn’t like it.”

Silent prayer is an easy fix for a changing future, and it is biblical, too, according to Matthew 6:6 which says to pray in private and not in public, Carano said.

Carano said he recognizes the changing trends, but in three years of council meetings, he said he has never seen anyone outside of the Christian faith deliver a prayer.

“I follow the Buddha-Dhamma, so I try to be equanimous to whatever the prayer is,” Carano said. “But I put the resolution forth not for me, but for others.”

The present system has a Christian minister say a prayer at meetings and if no one is available, the meeting opens with silent reflection.

Carano would like the clergy of Tallmadge and council to seek out other religions to pray before meetings.

“If this is not done, then silent prayer is the best solution to ensure the inclusion of all so that no one group should, intentionally or unintentionally, exclude or dominate the growing diversity of our city and its many adherents, whatever the religion or non-religion,” Carano said.

A second reading and discussion was on the agenda at council's Oct. 22 meeting.

