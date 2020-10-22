Coco Bella Grille coming to Northfield Center Township

Ken Lahmers

NORTHFIELD CENTER – A restaurant called Coco Bella Grille could be open by mid-November at 32 W. Aurora Road, the site of the former Giuseppi’s restaurant.

The township’s zoning board of appeals OK’d a conditional use certificate and a sign variance Oct. 15, paving the way for owner Thomas Berna to open his second Coco Bella Grille location. The other one is in Brecksville.

“I am really excited about opening up this location, and am looking forward to doing business in the township,” said Berna. “We welcome the business to the community,” responded BZA Chairwoman Diane Bielecki.

The Italian restaurant will share a building with the Northfield gun shop. Berna said the eatery’s free-standing wooden monument sign will measure 21 by 39 inches, and will have black, green and red lettering on a white background.

Zoning Inspector Donald Saunders said a sign variance was needed because it would be the second sign at the building; the other is the gun shop’s monument sign.

Berna said he anticipates the restaurant will be open from about 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Berna said he has been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years. He was the former chef at the now closed Jimmy Daddona’s restaurant in Solon, and assumed ownership of the Coco Bella Grille location in Brecksville in 2018.

In other action, the BZA approved a variance for a sign replacement at St. Barnabas Church at 9451 Brandywine Road. The sign will be in the same spot as the current sign, and will measure 28 square feet. The township’s zoning code allows only 20 square feet in an R-1 residential district.

Saunders pointed out that if the church was in a business/residential or C-1 commercial district, the sign could be 32 square feet and no variance would have been required.

An LED message center will occupy about 50 percent of the sign, which Saunders said complies with the township’s requirement that up to 70 percent can be used for electronic messages.

Meanwhile, Saunders noted the new Dunkin Donuts building on Route 82 near the Crossings at Golden Link is about finished, and the Jiffy Lube building is moving forward after a brief delay in construction.

