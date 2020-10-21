Socially distanced Trick or Treat events offered in Aurora

AURORA – Little Beggars in Aurora hoping for sweet treats this month can visit two socially-distanced Halloween events.

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce and Aurora Parks and Recreation have teamed up to sponsor at Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hartman Park Athletic Fields, 305 Townline Road. The event is free, but registration is required. Visit auroraoh.com or call 330-562-4333 to register. Social distancing and masks are required.

Karen Bosley, the executive director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said that as of last Wednesday, 20 businesses are set up to distribute candy from their cars, more than 150 cars are registered and more than 300 children are signed up.

“The businesses have been asked to decorate their vehicles and dress in costume and prizes will be awarded for Scariest, Funniest, Best Theme, Most Creative and Best Overall Presentation,” Bosley said. “Masks will be required by all attending, the kids will not be allowed out of the cars. and social distancing will be observed.”

Bosley said the event was created after the Fall Festival & Business Showcase was cancelled.

“We wanted to do something to help our businesses and make sure kids were able to safely participate in Halloween, and this collaborative project with Parks & Rec was born,” she said.

In addition, on Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the National Honor Society at Aurora High School will have a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat on Greenman Way, near the high school. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to come in costume and drive through the Halloween experience. Tickets are $5 per car, with proceeds going to National Honor Society scholarships.

“Since it’s a Drive Thru event, social distancing will obviously be observed,” said Stacey DeAnna, director of public relations at the Aurora City Schools.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com