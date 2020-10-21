Budget oversight committee will dissolve at end of the year

STOW – Council voted Oct. 8 to end the Budget Oversight Committee at the end of the year.

The new committee was formed March 26 in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the 2020 budget.

The 2020 Oversight Committee worked with the city's finance director Jim Costello to talk about priorities.

“This committee was established at the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns to review the effect this would have on our budget,” Costello said. “This committee would provide an extra set of eyes on what expenditures would possibly need to be cut. However, with the influx of the CARES Act money and the PSP money from Summit County, the focus shifted to making sure the monies are spent appropriately so there will be no need to pay it back.”

Council president Sindi Harrison proposed the new committee with chair Steve Hailer, vice chair Dennis Altieri and members Jeremy McIntire and Cyle Feldman.

Hailer said council passed the city budget in March but knew there would be expenses for COVID-19 protection equipment and a reduction in income from hotel tax and other revenue.

The committee met with Costello, director of budget and management John Earle and Mayor John Pribonic to come up with solutions to the pandemic’s effect on the budget.

“Costello put us together and discussed things outside of traditional thinking,” Hailer said. “We got money from the state and county and that alleviated a lot of pressure and then the economy adjusted to the situation. It wasn’t perfect but better.”

Pribonic talked with merchants and what programs the city had to help, Hailer said. Then the federal, state and county governments stepped up.

“The initial crisis concern was helped by an infusion of cash,” Hailer said. “The only way to save the economy was to throw money at it, and that’s what happened to fill the gaps.

“I was in banking for 39 years,” Hailer said. “Dennis Alteri is a brilliant businessman. We were both successful businessmen but I have a lot to learn about the city.”

Hailer said working with the administration helped him understand city government and working closer with other council members helped him understand them and work closer on a fundamental level.

“It’s been an education, and I learned a lot,” Hailer said.

By the council working with the administration, they came up with the right solutions, Hailer said.

“We didn’t take action but discussed ideas and worked things through and have one extra level of oversight so there were no knee jerk reactions,” Hailer said.

Hailer said the committee was necessary but also it is necessary to sunset or end the committee because it didn’t come forth in its worse form with a budget crisis.

Costello said that 2020 was a challenging year and to forecast 2021, the city would have to close out the year about mid-January. He said he would get the 2021 budget ready by the end of January.

“It will be a flat budget for next year,” Costello said. “We don’t know the total effect from the COVID crisis.”

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com