Macedonia to open bids on Guadalupe detention pond construction

MACEDONIA – Bids for the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church detention pond project will be opened Oct. 23.

City Engineer Joe Gigliotti said the city has taken ownership of a 2.9-acre parcel at the rear of the Catholic church so the project can move forward. Officials are confident the new pond will help to ease flooding problems which have plagued the area for many years.

He said a contract for the work could be awarded at one of Council’s November meetings, and the project could get under way by the end of the year.

There were no legislative items on Council’s agenda Oct. 8, but information was given about a handful of activities which will be coming up this fall, including the start of leaf collection on Oct. 26.

Service Director John Hnottavange reminded residents to place leaves only out for collection; no other items should be placed in the piles. Leaves will be picked up in four zones, with at least three passes scheduled.

Mayor Nick Molnar reported treat-or-treat will be Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., and residents who wish to hand out candy should turn on their porch lights. All participants should follow coronavirus protocols.

The city will sponsor a Maskedonia Halloween event Oct. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m., when drive-thru candy distribution and a photo session will take place at Longwood Park’s Haunted Camp Shack. Youngsters riding by in cars are encouraged to wear their costumes.

Parks-Recreation Director Jason Chadock said a haunted yard contest is under way through Oct. 17. Photos of yards decorated for Halloween can be emailed to the rec department. The winning yard will be determined by a Facebook poll (@MacRecOhio), and the winning homeowner will receive a free one-year recreation center membership.

Chadock pointed out the last food truck Wednesday of the season will take place Oct. 28 outside the rec center.

Molnar read a proclamation recognizing Mike Menhart, who recently resigned from the civil service commission. Menhart served in a number of civic positions, including on the JEDD board, charter review commission, investment housing council and as a Council rep.

The mayor reported the community room at City Hall has been renovated after suffering flooding damage from a heavy rainfall this summer.

He reminded residents Issue 20, a 5.07-mill renewal levy to fund city operations, will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. Its passage would not increase property taxes. Molnar noted if the issue fails, the city would have to lay off two police officers, two firefighters and two service employees.

The levy costs owners of a property valued at $100,000 about $36 a year. “Our safety services are important, and these funds [about $650,000 a year] are critical to operation of the city,” he said. “I’d encourage everyone to take a good look at this issue.”

Council President Jan Tulley announced Council will meet with department heads Oct. 29 to start the 2021 budget process. First reading of the 2021 appropriations ordinance is scheduled for Nov. 12, with Council hoping to adopt the budget on Dec. 10.

