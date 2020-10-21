Hudson High School students recognized as National Merit Scholars

Yeji Kim

Correspondent

Every year at Hudson High School, students take Preliminary SAT (PSAT) in October of their junior year. For some, this starts their entrance into the National Merit Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. conducts a scholarship program to recognize academic excellence. Last fall, over 20,000 high schools across the nation administered the test with over 1.5 million high school juniors taking the test. The students who achieve a high score on the exam are designated as Semi-Finalist or Commended scholars.

This year 18 Hudson High School students were recognized.

The nine Semi-Finalist scholars are Jacob Cox, Ricky Jia, Patrick Li, John Main, Kaitlyn Roegner, Matthew Taylor, Jackson Vogel, Jacob Weiner, and Jason Zhang.

Less than one percent of each state’s graduating seniors’ test scores qualify them to be a Semi-Finalist, and there were 681 Ohio high schoolers who made the cut this year. Nationally, 16,453 earned a Semi-Finalist designation.

The Semi-Finalists have the opportunity to become a Finalist, depending on academic records, SAT scores, and a variety of other factors. Finalists will compete for 8,000 monetary National Merit Scholarships.

The nine Commended scholars are Gabriel Botros, Megan Conkling, Elliott Durkee, Yeji Kim, Lauren Mansky, Amelia Schofalvi, Emma Silverman, Lauren Skaggs, and Grady Zappone.

About 34,000 other students in the National Merit Program are Commended Students, and these students’ scores are typically above the 96th percentile of all college-bound juniors who take the test. This year, 748 Ohio high schoolers made the cut.

The scholars were recognized at a recent Board of Education meeting, treated to a FlipSide luncheon, and will also be recognized at the Senior Awards Night and Commencement in May. A pre-Commencement photo, featured in an HHS display case, is taken outside of EJ Thomas Hall.

To these Class of 2021 scholars, HHS Principal Brain Wilch gives his congratulations.

“Being named a National Merit Scholar is one of the most prestigious honors a student can receive in high school. Hudson City Schools has had the good fortune of having students so recognized every year since the National Merit Program began back in 1959—only a third of the high schools in Ohio have National Merit scholars so we’re in good company.”