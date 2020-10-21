Speeding on Stow streets, Route 8 concerns Stow City Council

STOW – Council members are looking at speeders in the city and possible ways to enforce zero tolerance.

Council At-Large member Jeremy McIntire has said he had complaints from residents about drivers cutting through residential streets like Elm to reach main streets like Graham and Kent.

He wants the city to look at traffic calming and what can be done to reduce speeding in the city.

Police Chief Jeff Film said they have a process for when they get traffic complaints. An officer takes the complaint and forwards it to Sgt. Dan Drummond and the complaint is processed for duplicity and validity.

The 25 mph roads with the most complaints during the summer were Arndale, Hibbard, McCauley and Hudson Drive, Film said.

“We work them regularly even without complaints,” Film said.

In response, traffic count cameras may be deployed to measure speed and volume of the traffic, Film said. Stealth cameras can be placed for seven days to record speed and the direction of the vehicles. Officers are assigned to work at reported areas where speeding is a problem.

If the average speed is within the limits for that street, they can’t do anything, but if there is a high volume of speeders, the police do a concentrated effort to slow the traffic down, Film said.

The police applied for a grant to purchase a traffic trailer which displays the speed to drivers, but they didn’t get the grant and will reapply in 2021. The trailers cost approximately $17,000 to $25,000.

Because of COVID-19, traffic complaints were down in April, May and June but police are back to full enforcement, Film said.

Construction between Graham Road in Stow and state Route 303 in Hudson began in 2019 on the median lanes and switched to the northbound lanes in early 2020. Work is scheduled through October and then will resume in 2021 for the southbound lanes.

The city has a $20,000 grant with the Ohio Department of Transportation to work state Route 8 speed enforcement in the work zone to slow down traffic for construction workers, Film said. The grant is for overtime and for fuel in the cruisers. He said they have made more than 300 stops and clocked up to 90 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Drummond said 96 overtime hours were worked in August with 182 stops resulting in 108 speeding citations; 84 OT hours were worked in September with 126 stops resulting in 64 speeding citations. October numbers were not available.

"We've seen less speeding because of our presence," Drummond said.

The Hudson Police Department has issued 20 citations for speed on state Route 8 since February 2020, and the highest speed was 82 mph.

The Hudson police have initiated and/or responded to 162 calls on state Route 8 since February and include traffic complaints, traffic stops, and traffic hazards. They have taken calls for a total of 17 crashes on state Route 8 since February.

"Due to COVID and people working from home, traffic and traffic stops have been down," said Sheryl Brooke of the Hudson Police Department.

Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Jack Davis said the construction zone started at Graham Road on its border with Stow, and they mainly dealt with accidents that were entering into the lane restrictions heading northbound.

The traffic crash reports for Stow showed 587 traffic crashes through September of 2020 with it broken down into categories such as: zero fatal; 79 injury; 361 property damage; and 147 private property. In 2019 the total crashes were 1,114 with two fatal; 154 injury; 723 property damage; and 235 private property.

Traffic volumes have been steady but did dip in 2020 due to less people being on the roadway due to COVID restrictions, Film said.

Tracking is completed by Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study and the statistics can be found at www.amatsplanning.org

Speed and driver inattention are the leading causes of accidents of assured clear distance ahead, Film said. Construction projects also cause problems and Stow has a project at Graham Road and Fishcreek Road.

Council member Steve Hailer (Ward 3) said drivers cut through neighborhood streets to avoid the construction on Fishcreek.

Stow City Engineer Jim McCleary said the Ohio Revised Code has a process to change a city street or state route speed limit and a city can lose federal funding if it does not follow the rules.

McIntire said that even if the city could change the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph, drivers are creatures of habit and will continue to speed.

“We have to work with the police to have the resources to have a zero tolerance for speeding,” McIntire said.

