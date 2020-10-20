Two Woodridge students, a staff member positive for COVID-19

CUYAHOGA FALLS – Two Woodridge High School seniors and a part-time athletic employee at Woodridge High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information sent to district families Monday from the Woodridge Local School District.

"Both students and the part-time employee will be unable to return to in-person classes until cleared by their healthcare providers," said Superintendent Walter Davis. "Upon receipt of this information, these positive cases were immediately investigated following the district’s protocol for investigating COVID-19 cases. All actions taken were under the guidance and direction of the health department."

According to the COVID-19 dashboard on the school district's website, the district, as of Monday, has seven active student cases and an active staff case. Cumulative cases since Sept. 11 are eight students and one staff member, all at the high school.

Last week, the district was forced to cancel two volleyball games after a member of the school's volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

Davis said district leaders were notified about last week's positive test on Oct. 12. Later that week, the district received confirmation that two more members of the volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19.

Davis said that the remainder of the volleyball season "is on hold as of now."

"It will depend on what transpires in the next week or so," Davis said. "Both the Varsity and JV squads are in quarantine with some of the players now ill."

According to the volleyball schedule posted online, the Oct. 13 game against Springfield High School, the Oct. 15 game against Norton High School, the Oct. 17 game against Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, and the Oct. 20 game against Northwest High School in Canal Fulton were all cancelled. One more game slot was reserved for Nov. 9 for an away game against a school to be determined.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com