Twinsburg Twp. OKs sheriff’s pact for next 3 years

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

TWINSBURG TWP. – A three-year contract with the Summit County Sheriff’s Department for police protection is guaranteed following township trustees’ action Oct. 14.

The contract cost will increase 1.9% in 2021 and 2.8% each in 2022 and 2023. The costs for the three years are $932,036, $958,393 and $985,589 for a total of $2.88 million. The current year’s cost is $914,668.

Township Administrator Rob Kagler said the contract cost is less than the township forcasts costs could increase.

“The township does long-term financial forecasting based on an anticipated worst-case scenario of 6% annual increases based on past trends, so the proposed contract will have a favorable effect on the police fund’s 10-year forecast by including lower near-term annual increases than previously anticipated and projected,” said Township Administrator Rob Kagler.

“The county was able to avoid a larger cost increase through aggressive control of health care cost increases and successful collective bargaining negotiations.”

Meanwhile, trustees also approved agreements for continued medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage for township employees. Kagler said the premiums for dental, vision and life insurance will not increase, and there are no changes in service.

Total annual budgeted medical insurance premium and other expenses will rise about 9.6 percent, with $23,143 being the additional anticipated cost for the last two months of this year. Kagler said the plan year begins Dec. 1, but payment is due in advance, so the township will incur two months of payments in 2020 for the next plan year.

The medical insurance coverage is from Medical Mutual, while Burnham & Flower will be the provider of health reimbursement account management services. Renewal of the dental coverage will be for one year, vision for two years and life insurance for three years.

In other action, trustees authorized the installation and rental of an access management system for township-owned buildings from Guardian Alarm Co. at a cost of $5,304. They also OK’d a change order with Tri-Mor Corp. resulting in no additional cost for the Heights Phases 14 and 15 road project.

A Tax Incentive Review Council recommendation to continue the tax abatement for Churchill Steel Plate was approved, as was a request from Rashaunna Steele to use the Harvard Road property for a community trunk or treat event Oct. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Resolutions were adopted to accept the amounts and rates determined by the Summit County Budget Commission and certify the necessary tax levies for 2021, and to authorize advancement of funds from the county fiscal officer for 2021.

According to Kagler, Heights Phases 16 and 17 road reconstruction will be done next year and Phases 18-20 likely will be done in 2022. Application for state funding for Phases 18-20 is due in early November. He said the township also will seek State Infrastructure Bank loans for the final five phases.

Kagler said a dump truck the township sold on govdeals.com brought $53,500, which was nearly half the cost of the truck when new. Another dump truck will be purchased before the 2021-22 winter season, allowing the township to maintain its three-dump truck fleet.

Township Hall will not be used as a polling site for the Nov. 3 election. Precinct A and C residents will vote at the Summit County Humane Society building on Darrow Road, while Precinct C residents will cast ballots at Pinewood Gardens community building on Ray Court.

Kagler reported the township has received just under $250,000 in coronavirus relief funds. Among items the money will be used for are purchase of a pickup truck and installation of touchless features in restrooms, while some will be go toward the sheriff’s contract.

Kagler reminded senior citizens to apply for the annual snow removal program, and he announced there will be no LuminoCity event this year. Fiscal Officer Tania Johnson reported the 2019 state audit has been completed, with no citations or findings issued.

Upcoming township meetings are: Nov. 10 – board of zoning appeals at 6 p.m. and zoning commission at 7 p.m.; and Nov. 11 – trustees work session at 6:30 p.m. followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.

