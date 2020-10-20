Twinsburg tax hike repealed; 2.4 mill increase remains on 2021 tax budget

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

TWINSBURG – City Council has repealed a 4.9-mill property tax increase enacted in July, which was slated to be phased in over two years, but instead agreed to add 2.4 charter mills to the 0.6 mills currently on the books.

Council approved the repeal Oct. 13 after finding out that the Summit Metro Parks is attempting to annex the city into its levy district, which would add 2 mills to property owners’ tax bills.

A hearing on the annexation will take place Oct. 22 in Summit County Probate Court.

The tax budget OK’d in July shows the additional millage would be used as follows: 1 mill for police and fire capital expenditures and 0.7 mill each for the police and fire pension funds. The only other charter millage on the books currently is 0.3 mill each for the later purposes.

However, the addition of the 2.4 mills in 2021 could be influenced by the outcome of Issue 24 on the Nov. 3 ballot. If passed, it would limit charter millage imposed by Council to 2 mills. The charter now allows Council to enact up to 7 mills without a public vote.

A group of city residents collected enough signatures in August to send the charter millage limitation issue to the ballot. The group claims residents should have the right to vote on any additional property tax proposal above the 2-mill limit.

With 1.3 mills from a park bond issue coming off the books in 2021 and if the Metro Parks is successful with its annexation attempt, property owners would see a net tax increase of 3.1 mills if the city’s proposed additional 2.4 mills are left in place.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council appointed the following to a committee declaring racism a public health crisis: Emmanuel Agbovi, Crystal Davis, Akil Hameed, Asia James, Lavell Payne, Andrea Stone and Jeffrey Tyus. The appointments are effective from Nov. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022.

Councilman Sam Scaffide said he was disappointed that no residents from Ward 1 were appointed despite three being considered, calling it “unfair representation.” However, he said those selected were “very qualified.” Mayor Ted Yates said the panel will get the city “pushing in a positive direction.”

The 2020 appropriations ordinance was amended to reflect reductions of $4.3 million in revenue and $2.11 million in expenditures, and also to reflect an additional $679,490 received from the state’s coronavirus relief distribution.

Council authorized the mayor to enter into a Local Public Agency agreement with ODOT to establish requirements for federal funds associated with the Richmond-Broadway-Shepard-Ravenna intersection reconstruction project.

Eighty percent ($2.7 million) of the project cost are federal dollars, while 20 percent ($684,644) will be shared by Twinsburg, Macedonia, Oakwood Village and Glenwillow.

Council authorized auctioning a number of surplus items on govdeal.com. Public Works Director Chris Campbell said about a dozen items are vehicles, and others include office furniture and equipment and miscellaneous items.

A Community Development Block Grant worth $29,850 from Summit County was accepted for installation of automatic door openers at the fitness center, and Council OK’d a payment of $110,000 to United Survey Inc. to repair a 42-inch stormwater pipe on Timothy Lane.

A conditional use permit was authorized for outside storage at Campopiano Roofing on Case Parkway North. The planning commission recommended that the permit be granted.

Yates presented a proclamation to Jeff Cole for his 38 years of service with Cable 9 (now Community Focus), and announced that Craig Moledor recently was sworn in as a new firefighter.

He also announced Michael Brown will replace the retiring Kolette Woloszynek as human resources director effective Oct. 24. Brown most recently has been talent acquisition and employment manager for Cuyahoga County.

Campbell announced the next branch chipping session will begin Nov. 2, while Fire Chief Tim Morgan reported the department responded to 222 calls in September and the total call volume for the first nine months of 2020 was down by about two dozen.

