First Twinsburg school staffer positive for COVID-19; total cases rise to 16

TWINSBURG -- A Twinsburg High School staff member who works at the campus of R.B. Chamberlin has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases in the school district to 16, with the district being notified of 10 of those cases last week. This is the first time a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Of the 16 individuals from our district who tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 8, 10 involved just three separate families," said Superintendent Kathryn Powers in a message sent to families Monday night. "Even one case is too many. However, I share this statistic with you as, at this time, our district is, thankfully, not experiencing the significant spread of COVID-19 as in other places."

Powers said that if the child "was in direct contact with this staff member, or if you are a member of our staff and you have been in direct contact with this staff member at a distance of less than 6 feet for 15 or more minutes, you would have received another notice with additional information."

