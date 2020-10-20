Macedonia Fire Department has long history of collecting cans for burn survivors

MACEDONIA — For a long time, the city’s fire department has offered a way for people to get rid of their empty aluminum cans while helping burn survivors around the area.

Fire Chief Brian Ripley says the department has supported the program "for decades."

Macedonia is among a number of fire departments in Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties that serve as drop-off points for people to leave aluminum cans for Aluminum Cans for Burned Children, an organization affiliated with, but independent of, Akron Children’s Hospital.

“We work locally with a recycler,” said Mark Harper, assistant treasurer for ACBC and a retired Akron firefighter.

Harper added, “The money goes 100% to the survivors treated locally at Akron Children’s burn center.”

And ACBC recently showed its appreciation by giving gaiters – face and neck coverings – to participating departments. Ripley said the fire department received 50 gaiters, enough for each member to have at least one.

The fire department has two collection locations for cans. One is at 9691 Valley View Road, behind the service department garage, which is in front of City Hall. It is accessible via the City Hall drive just north of the service building.

The other location is at the Northfield Center fire station, 60 West Aurora Road.

Cans should be dropped off in trash bags.

“It’s a wonderful program,” said Ripley. “A wonderful, wonderful program. Years ago we would have bars that would drop it off, but that hasn’t happened in awhile. Now it’s just for the most part residents doing it.”

ACBC provides a wide variety of help to burn survivors and families.

“Aluminum Cans for Burned Children (ACBC) raises money to help burn survivors and their families by funding educational and support programs, and paying for non-medical items or services that aren't covered by insurance,” says ACBC’s website. “These include special protective clothing that helps skin heal, bicycles that help children exercise burned arms or legs, transportation to outpatient treatment for needy families, and more.”

Harper said the organization’s name is a bit of a misnomer.

“I know the name of the program is Aluminum Cans for Burned Children, but because the hospital burn center we support also treats adults, we make sure we do things for adults also,” he said.

He said other areas that ACBC helps is providing summer camps for children, an adult conference for survivors, families and caregivers, and weekend retreats for adult survivors.

“It’s really hard for adults sometimes to get back out into public after they have burn injuries, especially if they’re visible like on their hands or on their face,” he said. “So by seeing other burn survivors, they can see it’s OK to continue on with your life and don’t let this incident stop you from doing what you were put on this planet to do.”

Besides taking aluminum to the drop-off points, donors can also take aluminum directly to the recycler, Metalico Anaco, at 943 Hazel Street. Harper said the advantage of this is that other forms of aluminum besides cans, such as siding, can also be donated to help ACBC.

“People can say this is for ACBC and they’ll add it into whatever they take in that month and then they’ll send the check to us,” he said. “The person gets the receipt.”

Harper said although aluminum cans are ACBC’s primary source of revenue, there have sometimes been other fundraisers, such as reverse raffles, a bowling night typically in April, car shows, a poker run and donations of money by individuals and businesses. Organizations and even burn survivors themselves have hosted fundraisers, said Harper.

Other area fire department drop-off locations include:

• Cuyahoga Falls, behind Station 2, 2121 High Street.

• Hudson, Ace Hardware parking lot, 5824 Darrow Road.

• Kent, 418 North Mantua Street.

• Munroe Falls, 43 Munroe Falls Avenue.

• Ravenna, 214 South Park Way (between the rear police and fire department doors).

• Stow, behind Station 2, 4199 Hudson Drive.

• Streetsboro, 9184 State Route 43 (not currently accepting donations due to construction).

• Tallmadge, behind Station 1, 85 West Overdale Drive.

Go to https://www.akronchildrens.org/ACBC for more information about Aluminum Cans for Burned Children, including a more complete list of drop-off sites in Summit, Portage and Stark counties.

“They’ve been around for a very long time,” said Ripley. “They do a lot of very good work and they represent the fire service very well and it’s well supported by the community. I’ve never heard a bad thing about them.”

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.