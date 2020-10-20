Hudson Board of Education to meet in executive session Tuesday

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson City School District Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5:45 p.m., at the Hudson High School Media Center, 2500 Hudson-Aurora Road.

The Board will hold an executive session to conference with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action, and to consider confidential matters. No action will be taken at this meeting, according to an announcement from the district.

Hudson resident Jennifer Grega on Friday asked Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross to block the district's Oct. 12 decision requiring students not yet in high school to return to class full time. The students had been attending school on a part-time basis due to the cornoavirus.

Superintendent Phil Herman moved to implement the new rules Monday, accelerating the district’s staggered reopening plan by requiring hundreds of younger students – including one of Grega's – to report to class.

Of the district's roughly 4,600 students, about 670 elected the online-only option, said Sheatzley. The rest should be back in school (or marked absent) unless they attend the high school.